iLow() or iClose() and String?
fly7680:
hello at all, it is possible to replace the ilow () function or iCLose () with a string?
hello at all, it is possible to replace the ilow () function or iCLose () with a string?
I tried so but does not work:
Create a dropdown list:
enum functions { ILOW, // iLow ICLOSE // iClose }; extern functions function = ILOW;
Then use a switch statement to use the correct function:
double value = 0; switch(function) { case ILOW: value=iLow (_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,0); break; case ICLOSE: value=iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,0); break; }
honest_knave thanks, I will study this solution .. it was what I needed!!!!
You'll need to post up your code so I can see how you implemented my code.
I put in my condition in this way:
// Global scope enum functions { ILOW, // iLow ICLOSE // iClose }; extern functions function = ICLOSE; //in OnCalculate double value = 0; switch(function) { case ILOW: value=iLow (_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,0); break; case ICLOSE: value=iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,0); break; } if(iOpen(0, 1+I) > iLow(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,3) && function < iLow(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,3))
fly7680: I entered the function, but unfortunately the switch does not work! The editor does not error. I display properly in external parameters function to change iLow or iClose but also changing iLow or iClose, the code reads only iLow.
if(iOpen(0, 1+I) > iLow(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,3) && function < iLow(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,3))
- Function is 0, 1, 2.. You use it in the switch. you want value < iLow.
- Alternate
extern ENUM_SERIESMODE function = MODE_LOW; double get_price(int iBar){ double a[]; ArrayCopySeries(a, function); return a[iBar]; }
fly7680:
I put in my condition in this way:
// Global scope enum functions { ILOW, // iLow ICLOSE // iClose }; extern functions function = ICLOSE; //in OnCalculate double value = 0; switch(function) { case ILOW: value=iLow (_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,0); break; case ICLOSE: value=iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,0); break; } if(iOpen(0, 1+I) > iLow(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,3) && value < iLow(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,3))
Excellent, now it works ...
Thanks again!!!!
Thanks again!!!!
whroeder1:
- The switch is fine. Post your code (The enum, the external, the switch.) There are no mind-readers here.
- Alternate
Nice alternate.
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hello at all, it is possible to replace the ilow () function or iCLose () with a string?
I tried so but does not work: