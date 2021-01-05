Scripts: Modify SL TP - page 2

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Ziheng Zhuang:


It is possible,but the inputs could not be suitable for all symbols.

Let's say, StopLoss = 30 Pips, it is suitable for forex symbols ,but not for CFD.


See image below. I think it would look good that way. With option to change all symbols or just some symbols. It is possible?




This your modify script based on the current price. How to change based on the opening price?


Thanks

 
Ziheng Zhuang:


Modify_SL_TP_ALL_Symbol


Mr Ziheng Zhuang


Your SL and TP are based on the current price, but i want to have a SL/TP based on the price i bought/sold. At could you do this for me?

 
Hello .. This code doesnt work at xauusd and xagusd pair ..
thank you ,,

 
Very helpful script. Help me to edit tp easily.
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