Scripts: Modify SL TP - page 2
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It is possible,but the inputs could not be suitable for all symbols.
Let's say, StopLoss = 30 Pips, it is suitable for forex symbols ,but not for CFD.
See image below. I think it would look good that way. With option to change all symbols or just some symbols. It is possible?
This your modify script based on the current price. How to change based on the opening price?
Thanks
Modify_SL_TP_ALL_Symbol
Mr Ziheng Zhuang
Your SL and TP are based on the current price, but i want to have a SL/TP based on the price i bought/sold. At could you do this for me?
thank you ,,