volume vs lots and how many.

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Hi,

I need some help.  Due to the company I used for trading is now pulling out of the US (FXCM), I'm forced to find a something different.  So, I'm looking at MQL5 and I was wondering if someone could point me in the right direction.  On FXCM, It showed me how many lots I potentially was buying.  I'm trying to do something similar on MQL5 but I'm a little confused as to what my used margin is going to be and also how many lots I'm buying.  

I'm assuming the "volume" is the number of lots I can buy but I need to know if it's in 100k amounts or is it the actual number.  For example, I have a order in for EUR/JPY and the volume is 150.  Does that mean 150,000 lots on MQL5 or does it mean 150 lots?  On FXCM, it was in 100k amounts (see below for what FXCM showed me).  Please note that account number is a demo account.... :-)  



 


Thank you for any assistance!  

 

Please find the key article about Metatrader 5: MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine! 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.12 06:36

MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!

The development of MetaTrader 5 started in 2007. MetaTrader 5 was conceived as a revolutionary, multi-market platform that can run on Forex as well as on any other financial market. A lot of work has been done since then, and the result of this work is the platform that provides unlimited opportunities to traders. In this article, we will talk about all the key features of MetaTrader 5 and carry out a comparative analysis with the previous version of the trading platform.

  1. Charts
  2. Navigator
  3. Trading
  4. Toolbox
  5. Testing and Optimization
  6. Integration with MQL5.community
  7. MetaEditor
  8. The MQL5 Programming Language
  9. Services for Traders and Developers

 

And this is the MT5 user manual:

MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual

 

And those are the links (short part of the article) which is more related to your question for example:

Placing an Order and General Parameters


Trading


 
ms252:

Hi,

I need some help.  Due to the company I used for trading is now pulling out of the US (FXCM), I'm forced to find a something different.  So, I'm looking at MQL5 and I was wondering if someone could point me in the right direction.  On FXCM, It showed me how many lots I potentially was buying.  I'm trying to do something similar on MQL5 but I'm a little confused as to what my used margin is going to be and also how many lots I'm buying.  

I'm assuming the "volume" is the number of lots I can buy but I need to know if it's in 100k amounts or is it the actual number.  For example, I have a order in for EUR/JPY and the volume is 150.  Does that mean 150,000 lots on MQL5 or does it mean 150 lots?  On FXCM, it was in 100k amounts (see below for what FXCM showed me).  Please note that account number is a demo account.... :-)  



 


Thank you for any assistance!  


150K must be 150000, so its 1,50 Lot.

100000 in forex is 1 lot.

 
Thank you for all your assistance.  I appreciate it. 
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