volume vs lots and how many.
Please find the key article about Metatrader 5: MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
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How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.12 06:36MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
The development of MetaTrader 5 started in 2007. MetaTrader 5 was conceived as a revolutionary, multi-market platform that can run on Forex as well as on any other financial market. A lot of work has been done since then, and the result of this work is the platform that provides unlimited opportunities to traders. In this article, we will talk about all the key features of MetaTrader 5 and carry out a comparative analysis with the previous version of the trading platform.
- Charts
- Customization and 21 Timeframes
- Advantages of One-Minute Bars
- Indicators
- Analytical Tools
- Precise Time Scale
- Economic Calendar
- More Market Data
- Publishing Charts Online
- Navigator
- Find a Server by the Broker's Name
- Grouping of Programs
- Further Development of Programs
- Downloads from the Code Base
- Rapid Tests
- Trading
- Position Netting
- Six Types of Pending Orders
- One-Click Trading
- Trading from Chart
- Modification of Trade Levels on the Chart
- Asynchrony and Multithreading
- Execution of Operations on the Stock Exchange
- Trading from the Depth of Market
- Additional Execution Terms
- Mobile Trading Push Notifications
- Toolbox
- Testing and Optimization
- Advanced Testing Report
- Increased Accuracy of Every-Tick Testing
- More Testing Modes
- Custom Optimization Criterion
- Optimization Cache and XML Report
- Automatic Download of History and Synchronization of Timeframes
- Forward Testing
- Stress Testing
- Multi-Threaded Optimization
- Testing Clouds of Remote Agents
- MQL5 Cloud Network
- Ease of Agents Management
- Mathematical Calculations
- 2D and 3D Visualization of Optimization Results
- Visual Testing
- Any Custom Results During Optimization
- Acceleration Using OpenCL
- Integration with MQL5.community
- MetaEditor
- New File System
- MQL5 Wizard
- Personal Code Repository MQL5 Storage
- Fast Compilation of C++ DLL
- Intelligent Code Control
- Code Styler
- Code Highlighting
- Unicode Support
- Inserting Resources
- Global Search and Integration with MQL5.community
- Debugging
- Projects
- Code Profiling
- The MQL5 Programming Language
- Greater Operation Speed
- Code Protection
- Similarity to С++
- Classes and Structures
- Events
- Management of Charts, Objects and Resources Directly from MQL5
- New Indicator Drawing Styles
- Ease of Work with Indicators
- A Huge Standard Library and a Lot of Examples
- OpenCL Support
- Services for Traders and Developers
And this is the MT5 user manual:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
And those are the links (short part of the article) which is more related to your question for example:
Placing an Order and General Parameters
Trading
Hi,
I need some help. Due to the company I used for trading is now pulling out of the US (FXCM), I'm forced to find a something different. So, I'm looking at MQL5 and I was wondering if someone could point me in the right direction. On FXCM, It showed me how many lots I potentially was buying. I'm trying to do something similar on MQL5 but I'm a little confused as to what my used margin is going to be and also how many lots I'm buying.
I'm assuming the "volume" is the number of lots I can buy but I need to know if it's in 100k amounts or is it the actual number. For example, I have a order in for EUR/JPY and the volume is 150. Does that mean 150,000 lots on MQL5 or does it mean 150 lots? On FXCM, it was in 100k amounts (see below for what FXCM showed me). Please note that account number is a demo account.... :-)
Thank you for any assistance!
150K must be 150000, so its 1,50 Lot.
100000 in forex is 1 lot.
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Hi,
I need some help. Due to the company I used for trading is now pulling out of the US (FXCM), I'm forced to find a something different. So, I'm looking at MQL5 and I was wondering if someone could point me in the right direction. On FXCM, It showed me how many lots I potentially was buying. I'm trying to do something similar on MQL5 but I'm a little confused as to what my used margin is going to be and also how many lots I'm buying.
I'm assuming the "volume" is the number of lots I can buy but I need to know if it's in 100k amounts or is it the actual number. For example, I have a order in for EUR/JPY and the volume is 150. Does that mean 150,000 lots on MQL5 or does it mean 150 lots? On FXCM, it was in 100k amounts (see below for what FXCM showed me). Please note that account number is a demo account.... :-)
Thank you for any assistance!