Ichimoku
I'm trying everything but I just can not solve. network not found anything useful on this topic in particular. I really need help please. Thank you
I'm trying everything but I just can not solve. network not found anything useful on this topic in particular. I really need help please. Thank you
Have you tried:
double ichi3=iIchimoku(Symbol(),0,TenkanSen,KijunSen,ChikouSpanB,MODE_SENKOUSPANA,26); // I tried -26 int shift without any tangible result ... double ichi4=iIchimoku(Symbol(),0,TenkanSen,KijunSen,ChikouSpanB,MODE_SENKOUSPANB,26); // I tried -26 int shift without any tangible result ...
Have you tried:
Thank you for answer.
yes, 26 thus opens the position 26 times after crossing ... I should do 26 times before, but it does not work, is not accurate ... I tried -26 but clearly something is wrong, I think it's not just a matter of changing this number. At least I think so
Thank you for answer.
yes, 26 thus opens the position 26 times after crossing ... I should do 26 times before, but it does not work, is not accurate ... I tried -26 but clearly something is wrong, I think it's not just a matter of changing this number. At least I think so
Have you tried:
//-- in fact code for Ichimoku been made very easy by MQL4 and MQL5 double ichi3=iIchimoku(Symbol(),0,9,26,52,MODE_SENKOUSPANA,0); // should function properly double ichi4=iIchimoku(Symbol(),0,9,26,52,MODE_SENKOUSPANB,0); // should function properly
Have you tried:
yes man, default setting tried, no setting problem.
i need open position when senkou span a and b crossing up or down 26 period forward.
thanks for help, but it' not be solution :(
yes man, default setting tried, no setting problem.
i need open position when senkou span a and b crossing up or down 26 period forward.
thanks for help, but it' not be solution :(
I see..You can try:
if price_close > ichi4 // buy
if price_close < ichi4 // sell
&& ichi3>ichi4 &&
double ichi3Cur=iIchimoku(Symbol(),0,TenkanSen,KijunSen,ChikouSpanB,MODE_SENKOUSPANA,26); double ichi4Cur=iIchimoku(Symbol(),0,TenkanSen,KijunSen,ChikouSpanB,MODE_SENKOUSPANB,26); double ichi3Pre=iIchimoku(Symbol(),0,TenkanSen,KijunSen,ChikouSpanB,MODE_SENKOUSPANA,27); double ichi4Pre=iIchimoku(Symbol(),0,TenkanSen,KijunSen,ChikouSpanB,MODE_SENKOUSPANB,27); bool isUp = ichi3Cur > ichi4Cur; bool wasUp = ichi3Pre > ichi4Pre; bool cross = isUp != wasUp;
That code does not check for a cross. Just one above the other.
Thank you!
Now it worked with periods -26 and -27 for cross!!!
Really Thank you!
I see..You can try:
if price_close > ichi4 // buy
if price_close < ichi4 // sell
roberto Thank you.
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Hi,
I am creating this EA, will open an order when the two lines cross SenkouSpan A and SenkouSpan B. The problem is that it does not open when I cross 26 times forward. It opens the position when the crossing is above or below the y-axis of the current price. place the code maybe someone can help me please. Thank you in advance