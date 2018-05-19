5 Activations
As far as I know - 1 activation = unlimited using on 1 PC (one particular computer - hardware) with one OS (Operating System, for example - with Windows 8.1).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Best way to monitor EA execution remotely
Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.29 12:36
If it is about the Market so the buyer can use EA according to the number of the activations which are linked to the PC and OS:
Rules of Using the Market Service -
13. The number of free Product Activations available to the Buyer on another PC after purchasing the Product is defined by the Seller. The minimum number of such Activations is 4.
14. The Buyer purchases the right to activate a Product as many times as specified by the Seller at the moment of purchasing or renting this Product. For example, if a Product allows 20 activations at the moment of its purchase, the Buyers can install it on 20 different hardware configurations even if the Seller will decrease this number afterwards.
So, 1 activation = unlimited using on 1 PC (one particular computer - hardware) with one OS (Operating System, for example - with Windows 8.1).
For example, if I buy your EA via the market with 1 activation so I can use it on one my PC only with my OS (Windows XP for example) only. And I can not use EA on the other computer, and I can not use EA with same computer with different OS. So, this is the protection: even if someone can get your EA remotedly (from you or from the buyer) so he/she can not use it: he/she have to buy this EA with the activation fro the market (from you for example).
If you question is related to the coding/programming so sorry (I can not help) ...
There are some exclusions which are announced by the MetaQuotes - for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Windows 10 April 2018 Update to make saved MetaTrader passwords invalid
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.05.04 09:35
Windows 10 April 2018 Update to make saved MetaTrader passwords invalid
On April 30, Microsoft officially released a major update of their operating system Windows 10 April 2018 Update. This update affects configurations and encryption keys similar to the installation of a new Windows operating system.
In order to protect traders' information, the MetaTrader platform binds all data to the operating system and hardware of the computer, on which it is installed. This protection method ensures that even if platform files are stolen, hackers will not be able to connect to traders' accounts or use products purchased from the Market.
Unfortunately, after the installation of Windows 10 April 2018 Update, all passwords of trading accounts stored on your computer will become invalid. We highly recommend that you prepare for the new Windows release and save your passwords in a safe place, in order to be able to connect to your accounts after the update.
Due to the change of encryption keys, applications purchased from the Market will lose one activation, because all products are bound to the operating system. We have provided an additional activation for all products purchased from the Market regardless of the operating system, just like we provided activations after the previous release of Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. Thus, MetaTrader Market users will not lose product activations after the installation of Windows 10 April 2018 Update.
Activations of demo products will also be lost, so you will need to re-download such applications from the Market.
I wanted to know the same thing. If I replace my computer can I delete the old activation so not to lose another one of my 5 allowed activations?
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Hey guys, I would like to know when I activate an EA on my computer. Let's say I reinstall my windows on it, can I then activate the new windows again and delete the old activation so I have still 4 activations left?
Best Regards,
baschi