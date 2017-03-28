Can this be removed?

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I do not know what this 813 more... is. I am not using an EA. 813

Can it be removed?


Thanks

Ken

 

grndcommcarson:

I do not know what this 813 more... is. I am not using an EA. 813

Can it be removed?


Thanks

Ken

Are EAs of the Market. https://www.mql5.com/en/market

And no, you cannot be removed. It is only advertising.

A Market of trading robots, technical indicators, and other trading applications - MetaTrader Market
A Market of trading robots, technical indicators, and other trading applications - MetaTrader Market
  • www.mql5.com
MetaTrader Market - a Market of trading robots, indicators, trading books and magazines
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