Can this be removed?
grndcommcarson:
I do not know what this 813 more... is. I am not using an EA.
Can it be removed?
Thanks
Ken
Are EAs of the Market. https://www.mql5.com/en/market
And no, you cannot be removed. It is only advertising.
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Can it be removed?
Thanks
Ken