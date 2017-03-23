always Validation completed with an errors on metatrader 5 market
Sabil Yudifera Daeng Pattah:What errors ?
hello my experience of 5 years.
i know im not wrong.
who has the same problem with me ?
I've tried ea open position with lot 0.01 but nothing transactions.
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hello my experience of 5 years.
i know im not wrong.
who has the same problem with me ?