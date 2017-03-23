always Validation completed with an errors on metatrader 5 market

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hello my experience of 5 years.

i know im not wrong.

who has the same problem with me ?

 
Sabil Yudifera Daeng Pattah:

hello my experience of 5 years.

i know im not wrong.

who has the same problem with me ?

What errors ?
 



 
  • Is your backtest with default settings ?
  • The validation process use Metaquotes-Demo, try your EA with this server.
  • Ask explanation to Market's moderator (Comment section of your product's page).
 

I've tried ea open position with lot 0.01 but nothing transactions.

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