Switching off Notifications
There have been some issues reported recently. Are you using Mozilla?
honest_knave:
There have been some issues reported recently. Are you using Mozilla?
no, chrome.
I already switched all off except private messages.
My smart phone is ringing every few seconds when someone connects to the forum.
That really is annoying.
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Hi there.
I wonder how I can switch off the notifications for the community without logging out?
I get so many of them, its annoying, but I dont know how to switch them off?
Thanks for any help.
Regards,
Gerd