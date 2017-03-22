Switching off Notifications

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Hi there.

I wonder how I can switch off the notifications for the community without logging out?

I get so many of them, its annoying, but I dont know how to switch them off?

Thanks for any help.

Regards,

Gerd

 

There have been some issues reported recently. Are you using Mozilla? 



 
honest_knave:

There have been some issues reported recently. Are you using Mozilla? 




no, chrome. 

I already switched all off except private messages.

My smart phone is ringing every few seconds when someone connects to the forum. 

That really is annoying.

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