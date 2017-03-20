Code Fix - Line In Sand
You can post the code here without sending all of us to forex-factory forum.
If not so I will delete this thread sorry.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| line in sand.mq5 | //| Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade Trade; #define MAGIC 1234501 enum strategy_mode { mode1,//high low mode mode2//ATR SDT }; input string Sample_StartTime = "4:30"; input string Sample_EndTime = "6:45"; input int Initial_Numshares =1; input int NumShares_Step =1; input int Max_Shares =5; input double Day_Profit_Target= 10; input strategy_mode mode_s= mode1; //Strategy mode input color colorA = clrRed; input color colorB = clrGreen; input color colorC = clrViolet; input ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING OrderFillingType=ORDER_FILLING_RETURN; input string comatr="===[ATR Settings]===";//~ input double atr_hit =0.001;//ATR value to hit input int atr_ma_period=14; // averaging period ATR input string comstd="===[StdDev Settings]===";//~ input double std_hit =0.001;//STD value to hit input int std_ma_period=20; // averaging period input int std_ma_shift=0; // horizontal shift input ENUM_MA_METHOD std_ma_method=MODE_SMA; // smoothing type input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE std_applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // type of price or handle double last_bid,tmp_lot,addition_lot; double iATRBuffer[1],iStdDevBuffer[1]; int ATRhandle,STDhandle; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- last_bid= SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); tmp_lot = Initial_Numshares; addition_lot =0; Trade.SetTypeFilling(OrderFillingType); Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MAGIC); if (mode_s==mode2) { ATRhandle=iATR(_Symbol,0,atr_ma_period); if(ATRhandle==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iATR indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); } STDhandle=iStdDev(_Symbol,0,std_ma_period,std_ma_shift,std_ma_method,std_applied_price); if(STDhandle==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iStdDev indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); } } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- ObjectsDeleteAll(0,"hline_",0,OBJ_HLINE); ObjectsDeleteAll(0,"text_",0,OBJ_LABEL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- double PriceLS=0; if (mode_s==mode1) { if(TimeTradeServer()<cur_time(Sample_EndTime)) { tmp_lot = Initial_Numshares; addition_lot =0; return; } int _start= iBarShift(Symbol(),Period(),cur_time(Sample_StartTime)); int _stop = iBarShift(Symbol(),Period(),cur_time(Sample_EndTime)); double _low=iLow(iLowest(_start-_stop+1,_stop)); double _high=iHigh(iHighest(_start-_stop+1,_stop)); PriceLS=(_high+_low)/2; draw_hline("high",_high,colorA); draw_hline("low",_low,colorB); draw_hline("mid",PriceLS,colorC); } if (mode_s==mode2) { CopyBuffer(ATRhandle,0,0,1,iATRBuffer); double _atr = iATRBuffer[0]; CopyBuffer(STDhandle,0,0,1,iStdDevBuffer); double _std = iStdDevBuffer[0]; if (_atr>atr_hit&&_std>std_hit) { PriceLS = iClose(1); draw_hline("mid",PriceLS,colorC); } } if (tmp_lot>Max_Shares||PriceLS==0) { return; } // Print(last_bid,"|",PriceLS); if(last_bid<PriceLS && SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)>PriceLS) { double quantity = NormalizeDouble(tmp_lot,2); double Tickdistance = Day_Profit_Target*quantity*SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); double line_value = Tickdistance + SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); Trade.Buy(quantity,NULL,0,0,line_value,""); Print("buy"); tmp_lot +=NumShares_Step; draw_hline("Profit",line_value,clrYellow,STYLE_SOLID,2); LabelCreate(0,0,20,20,0,"Current Position : "+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK),int (SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)))+" Profit Target Price : "+DoubleToString(line_value,int (SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)))); Print(Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } if(last_bid>PriceLS && SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)<PriceLS) { double quantity = NormalizeDouble(tmp_lot,2); double Tickdistance = Day_Profit_Target*quantity*SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); double line_value = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID) -Tickdistance ; Trade.Sell(quantity,NULL,0,0,line_value,""); Print("sell"); tmp_lot +=NumShares_Step; draw_hline("Profit",line_value,clrYellow,STYLE_SOLID,2); LabelCreate(0,0,20,20,0,"Current Position : "+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID),int (SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)))+" Profit Target Price : "+DoubleToString(line_value,int (SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)))); Print(Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } last_bid=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void draw_hline(string _name,double _price,color clr=clrRed,ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID,int width=1) { long chart_ID=ChartID(); string name="hline_"+_name; //--- create a horizontal line ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,_price); //--- set line color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); //--- set line display style ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); //--- set line width ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double iHigh(int index) { if(index < 0) return(-1); double Arr[]; if(CopyHigh(_Symbol,_Period,index,1,Arr)>0) return(Arr[0]); else return(-1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int iHighest(int count=WHOLE_ARRAY, int start=0) { if(start<0) return(-1); if(count<=0) count=Bars(_Symbol,_Period); double High[]; ArraySetAsSeries(High,true); CopyHigh(_Symbol,_Period,start,count,High); return(ArrayMaximum(High,0,count)+start); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double iLow(int index) { if(index < 0) return(-1); double Arr[]; if(CopyLow(Symbol(),Period(),index,1,Arr)>0) return(Arr[0]); else return(-1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int iLowest(int count=WHOLE_ARRAY, int start=0) { if(start<0) return(-1); if(count<=0) count=Bars(_Symbol,_Period); double Low[]; ArraySetAsSeries(Low,true); CopyLow(_Symbol,_Period,start,count,Low); return(ArrayMinimum(Low,0,count)+start); //--- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int iBarShift(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,datetime time,bool exact=false) { datetime LastBar; if(!SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,timeframe,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE,LastBar)) { //-- Sometimes SeriesInfoInteger with SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE return an error, //-- so we try an other method datetime opentimelastbar[1]; if(CopyTime(symbol,timeframe,0,1,opentimelastbar)==1) LastBar=opentimelastbar[0]; else return(-1); } //--- if time > LastBar we always return 0 if(time>LastBar) return(0); //--- int shift=Bars(symbol,timeframe,time,LastBar); datetime checkcandle[1]; //-- If time requested doesn't match opening time of a candle, //-- we need a correction of shift value if(CopyTime(symbol,timeframe,time,1,checkcandle)==1) { if(checkcandle[0]==time) return(shift-1); else if(exact && time>checkcandle[0]+PeriodSeconds(timeframe)) return(-1); else return(shift); /* Can be replaced by the following statement for more concision return(checkcandle[0]==time ? shift-1 : (exact && time>checkcandle[0]+PeriodSeconds(timeframe) ? -1 : shift)); */ } return(-1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ datetime cur_time(string _time) { return(StringToTime(TimeToString(TimeTradeServer(),TIME_DATE)+" "+_time+":00")); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double iHighD() { double Arr[]; if(CopyHigh(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,1,1,Arr)>0) return(Arr[0]); else return(-1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double iLowD() { double Arr[]; if(CopyLow(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,1,1,Arr)>0) return(Arr[0]); else return(-1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void LabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index const int x=0, // X coordinate const int y=0, // Y coordinate const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring const string text="Label", // text const string font="Arial", // font const int font_size=20, // font size const color clr=clrWhite) // priority for mouse click { //--- reset the error value string name = "text_profit"; ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0) ; //--- set label coordinates ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); //--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); //--- set the text ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); //--- set text font ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); //--- set font size ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); //--- set color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); } double iClose(int nShift) { double timeseries[1]; if(CopyClose(_Symbol,0,nShift,1,timeseries)==1) return(timeseries[0]); else return(-1.0); }
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sorry, thankyou....
It misses some crosses of the line, and ends up being on the wrong side position wise. When long it still remains short, and when short still remains long.
the concept of the code is the above chart, a line is generated, and whenever price crosses the line coming from below, it goes long, and price going down crossing line, goes short. But the above code, misses some of the crosses. It uses martingale position sizing. Increasing increment at every cross.
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Take a look at the code, and what it should do. If you can fix it, would appreciate it.
Regards,
Chris