Programming contest : find some bugs in less time. Start Monday at 15:00 GMT. Sign up here. - page 2

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angevoyageur:

We get 1 winner, which is not even listed as participant.

The winner is Tjipke de Vries (deVries)

Congratulations !

He found the 3 bugs I introduced, and even a little more, good work !

Here his code, with the bugs and correction highlighted in yellow and the original code can be found here.

Congrats to deVries

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