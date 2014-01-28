Programming contest : find some bugs in less time. Start Monday at 15:00 GMT. Sign up here. - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We get 1 winner, which is not even listed as participant.
The winner is Tjipke de Vries (deVries)
Congratulations !
He found the 3 bugs I introduced, and even a little more, good work !
Here his code, with the bugs and correction highlighted in yellow and the original code can be found here.
Congrats to deVries.