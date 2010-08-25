MQL5 inline help little (annoying) problem / bug
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First the screenshot
When recommending functions, MQL5 hides those recommendations which are (almost) equal to what I type.
If what I type is correct, I don't mind this hiding, it's even useful, because I know it's correct.
But when I type something incorrect, wouldn't be logical to see all recommendations?
In this case, it would be useful to see Symbol function too in the list.
The same goes with printf. If I type the word "print", then Print function disappears from recommendation list.
The intuitive way would be to permit functions in recommendation list if length(typed word) <= length(function name) and word != function name