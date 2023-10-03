How i add 2 indicators in the same window? - page 3

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William Roeder:

No such thing as a “Indicators List.” There is the Insert → Indicators popup and the Navigator Window. You drag from the latter.
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I believe we are seeing different things.

EDIT: Images appear while editing but they disappear when I post ... trying to find a way to put here (please wait until final edit).
EDIT: Only managed to attach Images. I do not know how to put them visible without having to open the attachments... Apologies.
What I see when adding a new indicator on the chart:

1. (select from the available Indicators list)
MainMenu -> Insert -> Indicators -> Oscilators -> RSI (Example)

2. (set the parameters of the indicator)

3. (indicator added on chart, extra window)
Extra window appears on the lower part of the Chart. I cannot drag anything into it.


Now, if I want to change the Indicator parameters I go here:

4. (select from active indicators)
MainMenu -> Charts -> Indicators List

5. (Indicators List pops up)
I cannot drag or change window on any indicator that I put here (even if same scale of values).


What am I doing wrong here?


Thanks.

--

AC

 
André Costa:

I believe we are seeing different things.

EDIT: Images appear while editing but they disappear when I post ... trying to find a way to put here (please wait until final edit).
EDIT: Only managed to attach Images. I do not know how to put them visible without having to open the attachments... Apologies.
What I see when adding a new indicator on the chart:

1. (select from the available Indicators list)
MainMenu -> Insert -> Indicators -> Oscilators -> RSI (Example)

2. (set the parameters of the indicator)

3. (indicator added on chart, extra window)
Extra window appears on the lower part of the Chart. I cannot drag anything into it.


Now, if I want to change the Indicator parameters I go here:

4. (select from active indicators)
MainMenu -> Charts -> Indicators List

5. (Indicators List pops up)
I cannot drag or change window on any indicator that I put here (even if same scale of values).


What am I doing wrong here?


Thanks.

--

AC

No, you are doing right. You cant drag or move on that list.

 
Irwan Adnan:

No, you are doing right. You cant drag or move on that list.

Well then ... That means there is no way I can do it on the MT4 desktop edition ?

At least without having to program a new one?

 
André Costa:

Well then ... That means there is no way I can do it on the MT4 desktop edition ?

At least without having to program a new one?

AFAIK. You can only edit or delete indicator(s) on that list.

 
kurbads:
Yes, it worked! 
Thank you this has helped me too. 
 
Evagoras Georgiou:

How i can add 2 indicators in the same window at the mt4 platform? Example To add a moving average or 2 moving averages at the RSI(14) window.

https://youtu.be/VoRwJFDBBKM

Watch this
 
Elorm Kofi Akitty #:
https://youtu.be/VoRwJFDBBKM

Watch this


Thanks, solved my problem too lol

 

Drag and drop not working as for me

.

I want add Ichimoku in window 1 but keep add on main chart. Is there any idea to achieve this??

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