Trendline copier on multiple charts of same pair - page 2
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Hi, I was wondering if it's possible to add a code where I can choose which timeframe I want the indicator to exclude?
Let's say I copy a trendline from H1 and I use the indicator, I only want the trendline to paint on lower timeframes than H1, like 15 minute, 5 minute and 1 minute.
When I copy a trendline from 15 minute, I only want it to be copied to 5 minute and 1 minute timeframes.
Is it possible to enable this modification in the "Visualization" tab where I can uncheck the "all timeframes" and just choose the timeframes I want it to be copied to?
Perhaps you should read the manual. Visibility of Objects - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.