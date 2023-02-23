Trendline copier on multiple charts of same pair - page 2

New comment
 
Mehmet Bastem:
I didn't get your point, what should I do with the code you posted?
 
Mehmet Bastem #:

Hi, I was wondering if it's possible to add a code where I can choose which timeframe I want the indicator to exclude?

Let's say I copy a trendline from H1 and I use the indicator, I only want the trendline to paint on lower timeframes than H1, like 15 minute, 5 minute and 1 minute.

When I copy a trendline from 15 minute, I only want it to be copied to 5 minute and 1 minute timeframes. 

Is it possible to enable this modification in the "Visualization" tab where I can uncheck the "all timeframes" and just choose the timeframes I want it to be copied to?

Trend Line Copier

12
New comment