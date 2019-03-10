Neural Network EA using Neurosolutions - Development - page 2
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All links are down... can someone re-upload them somewhere? Thanks
Links from the first post are working
Links for the version 6 do not (Visual studio you can download from other places, but the dll not. On those mirrors it either does not exist or is infected - maybe somebody has the correct version - I don't)
Links from the first post are working Links for the version 6 do not (Visual studio you can download from other places, but the dll not. On those mirrors it either does not exist or is infected - maybe somebody has the correct version - I don't)
Try this : NsOL.zip_免费高速下载|百度云 网盘-分享无限制
Click on the right hand side blue square text (slow connection though)
it seems that also the link on the first post are down...neurosolution 6 is what im looking for... any help? please
it seems that also the link on the first post are down...neurosolution 6 is what im looking for... any help? please
It is a commercial application. Their site is here : Neural Network Software, Data Analysis, Machine Learning, Predictive Data Analytics, Data Modeling, Artificial Intelligence, Distributed Processing, Parallel Computing
The article - Connecting NeuroSolutions Neuronets - MT5
I guess all traders that get acquainted with neuronets think of how great it would be to use them in market analysis. There are a lot of programs that allow to conveniently creating your own networks of any configuration, teaching and testing them in a visual mode. You can export necessary information from the client terminal to a neuronet program and analyze it there.
But what if you want to use the created neuronet in automatic trading? Is it possible to make an Expert Advisor connect to a neuronet and trade in the real time mode?
Yes, it is. Several neuronet programs have the required program interfaces. One of them is called NeuroSolutions. Its latest version is 6, however not everybody has it and the most popular version for now is the 5-th one. That's why this article describes interaction with the 5-th version. You need the full distributive of the program; it includes custom Solution Wizard that we need.