Something interesting, old thread - page 107

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A small change to prevent some cases when we are scratching our head made in T3 2 indicator : t3_2.1.mq5

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t3_2.gif  60 kb
t3_2.1.mq5  5 kb
 
mladen:
A small change to prevent some cases when we are scratching our head made in T3 2 indicator : t3_2.1.mq5

Stated the "cleanup"?

That will be very good

 
whisperer:
Stated the "cleanup"? That will be very good

Yes, Some will need to be changed because of the changes in metatrader 5 (otherwise there could be some execution problem). So it is a matter of necessity this time

 

We need a good source for metatrader 5

This could be it

 
morro:
We need a good source for metatrader 5 This could be it

I agree

And, actually that is part of the plans for the future (a smaller part of the plans since there will be a lot of significant and good changes on forex-TSD )

 

Color Zerolag RSI

colorzerolagrsi.mq5 


Files:
colorzerolagrsi.png  16 kb
colorzerolagrsi.mq5  11 kb
 
mladen:
whisperer As far as I know, there is no such version for mt4. The problem is in the bars : they can not be drawn the same way in mt4 like in mt5

Is there such candle version for stochastic?

 
mima:
Is there such candle version for stochastic?

In mt4 it can be done only using object (and not to have unpleasant effects that masking the lower part of histogram is done). But when objects are used, metatrader 4 does not like it too much (the more objects on a chart, the less metatrader 4 "likes" it)

 
mladen:
In mt4 it can be done only using object (and not to have unpleasant effects that masking the lower part of histogram is done). But when objects are used, metatrader 4 does not like it too much (the more objects on a chart, the less metatrader 4 "likes" it)

OK. what about stochastic version in MT5?

 
mima:
OK. what about stochastic version in MT5?

I do not understand the question

Would you mind elaborating it?

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