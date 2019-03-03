EA close orders when 2 ema cross - page 3
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Currently I'm setting SL 20pips and TP 10pips. But actual TP always more than 10 pips, but due to safety my teacher only allow 10 pips.
Actually I like "Close on ema cross" EA, but I need the program start after TP setting?
Sorry Capoeira got posts confused please test the alerts on this one, they should work correctly, but not completely sure.
Currently I'm setting SL 20pips and TP 10pips. But actual TP always more than 10 pips, but due to safety my teacher only allow 10 pips.
Actually I like "Close on ema cross" EA, but I need the program start after TP setting?
Hi can someone explain me the "price" and "bar to test" settings?