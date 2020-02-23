Forex Books - page 128
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Fuzzy logic, originally introduced by Lofti Zadeh in the 1960's, resembles human reasoning in its use of approximate, vague, noisy or imprecise data/information and uncertainty to generate decisions. According to Sriram (2005), fuzzy theory was designed with a specific purpose of mathematically representing vagueness and provides formalized procedures for tackling the impreciseness inherent in many variables in a multitude of problems. Crises, bubbles, fiscal politics etc. makes investing difficult in financial markets. These issues haphazardly raise and cause irregular characteristics which also raise risk. On the other hand, traders and market participants try to reduce risk and increase returns. We try to make dependable suggestion tool which contains a few technical indicators using fuzzy logic modeling. In financial markets technical analysis is commonly used to provide trading decisions. Technical analysis presumes that there are trends and patterns in financial assets’ movements. In this study, BIST-30 and Islamic (Participation) Index data is used between March 2012 and November of 2014 taken from Borsa Istanbul. The aim of the study is to create a new technical analysis indicator using fuzzy logic method which could be an alternative to popular indicators used by traders. BUY and SELL signals given by indicators’ after closing prices are assumed to be applied in the next day opening prices when calculating the indicators’ performance. The performance of the indicator for BIST-30 and Islamic index is measured by modified sharpe ratio and compared to widely used indices like MACD, MA, RSI and OBV. The Sharpe ratio is used to calculate risk adjusted return. It shows the rate of return as opposed to risk. The asset which has the higher Sharpe Ratio is considered to yield better return for the same amount of risk.
Most technical analysis tools focus traditionally on the simple and exponential moving average technique. This study looks at the performance of an optimized fractal adaptive moving average strategy over different frequency intervals, where the Euro/US Dollar currency pair is analyzed due to the increased correlation between the Euro Index and EUR/USD, and the Dollar Index and EUR/USD over the last year compared to the last 15 years. The optimized strategy is evaluated against a buy-and-hold strategy over the 2000- 2015 period, using annualized returns, annualized risk and Sharpe performance measure. Due to the existence of different number of long and short trades in every trading scenario, this paper proposes the use of a new measure called the Sharpe/Total trades ratio which takes into account the number of trades when evaluating the different trading strategies. Findings strongly support the use of the adaptive fractal moving average model over the naïve buy-and-hold strategy where the former yielded higher annualized returns, lower annualized risk, a higher Sharpe value, although it was subject to more trades than the buy-and-hold strategy. The best market timing strategy occurred when using 131 daily fractal data with a Sharpe/Total trades ratio of 0.31%.
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I just would like to share this. I found it in the internet. https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/63068016/uncharted-stratagems-unknown-depths-of-forex-trading