Installation is failed

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Hi, Can not download Trading Chaos Expert Demo. Keep on getting failed installation. Could it be my internet connection because I'm in a hotel in China?
 
mub:
Hi, Can not download Trading Chaos Expert Demo. Keep on getting failed installation. Could it be my internet connection because I'm in a hotel in China?
How are you downloading it ? Can you post the log printed in Journal tab of the Toolbox window ?
 
angevoyageur:
How are you downloading it ? Can you post the log printed in Journal tab of the Toolbox window ?
I was downloading it from the app window. Now today it's not even there anymore. Also cannot post the log in the journal tab. The app I'm trying to load is ITradeChaos.
 
mub:
I was downloading it from the app window. Now today it's not even there anymore. Also cannot post the log in the journal tab. The app I'm trying to load is ITradeChaos.
If you need help you have to post some information for us to understand your issue. Maybe a screenshot ? What is the problem to post the log ?
 
angevoyageur:
If you need help you have to post some information for us to understand your issue. Maybe a screenshot ? What is the problem to post the log ?
I tried to post a screenshot in pocket?
 
mub:
I tried to post a screenshot in pocket?
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