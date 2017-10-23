Kase indicators - page 8
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There could be more conditions for alerts. What would be the condition for it?
Maybe
1:crossing zero
2:all peaks
3:strong peaks
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.08 10:58
Kase on Technical Analysis Workbook, + Video Course: Trading and Forecasting (Bloomberg Financial) 1st Edition
by Cynthia A. Kase
Technical analysis is based on the premise that the behavior of a market reveals all that is known about it. Price action, volatility and rates of price changes may be harnessed by Kase's techniques to forecast future prices, identify low risk, high reward trading opportunities, and to cut losses while letting profits run. Kase on Technical Analysis shows how it's done, providing clear and wide-ranging instruction and expert insight that helps viewers to:
Technical analysis is a core discipline used by successful traders to assess market conditions and time trades. This package covers the aspects of technical analysis needed for intelligent interaction with the markets, from theory to practice, with concrete guidance toward real-world application. For traders wanting to "come up to speed" on technical analysis, for those wanting a refresher on the topic, as well as for seasoned traders looking for new ideas, Kase on Technical Analysis provides deep insight from a global authority.
Kase indicators
The threads/posts
... and more advanced indicators incl indicators witgh alert, MTF, etc - read key thread.
The books
The video
The articles