Kase indicators - page 8

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mladen:
There could be more conditions for alerts. What would be the condition for it?

Maybe

1:crossing zero

2:all peaks

3:strong peaks

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting to Read

Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.08 10:58

Kase on Technical Analysis Workbook, + Video Course: Trading and Forecasting (Bloomberg Financial) 1st Edition
by Cynthia A. Kase


Technical analysis is based on the premise that the behavior of a market reveals all that is known about it. Price action, volatility and rates of price changes may be harnessed by Kase's techniques to forecast future prices, identify low risk, high reward trading opportunities, and to cut losses while letting profits run. Kase on Technical Analysis shows how it's done, providing clear and wide-ranging instruction and expert insight that helps viewers to:

  • Build a foundational understanding of charting and technical indicators, including an introduction to latest techniques
  • Learn the most important technical methods for interpreting and analyzing market behavior
  • Effectively apply technical analysis to trading strategy, risk management and market forecasting
  • Formulate entry and exit strategies by using pattern recognition and properly applying technical indicators

Technical analysis is a core discipline used by successful traders to assess market conditions and time trades. This package covers the aspects of technical analysis needed for intelligent interaction with the markets, from theory to practice, with concrete guidance toward real-world application. For traders wanting to "come up to speed" on technical analysis, for those wanting a refresher on the topic, as well as for seasoned traders looking for new ideas, Kase on Technical Analysis provides deep insight from a global authority.


 



 

Kase indicators


The threads/posts

  1. Kase peak oscillator indicator - the post: every peak is marked regardless of its value compared to deviations. If you turn the allPeaksMode to true, it will work that way.  
  2. Kase CD indicator - the post: where CD means convergence / divergence.
  3. Kase permission stochastic indicator - the post: this is a rather interesting version of stochastic with some advanced parameters incl smooth coefficient, displacement in bars used to calculate and so on.
  4. Kase permission indicator - the post: this is in fact Kase permission stochastic made as bars instead of lines.
  5. Kase permission stochastic smoothed indicator and Kase permission stochastic oma smoothed indicator - the post. Instead of using simple moving average in the final step of smoothing (as in the original) using two new "flavors" for that final smoothing : one more average smoothed and Jurik smoothed. Crosses are not lagging compared to the original and we are getting considerably smoother values.
  6. Kase DevStop indicators with two versions - the page. In one of the version - the calculation is done according to metastock formula. The second version is having unique calculation which is more useful than such as original version. 
  7. Kase peak oscillator with divergence lines - the post. It is the other great indicators based on from Kase StatWare for MT4: this indicator is having divergence lines. "A divergence occurs when the trend of a security's price doesn't agree with the trend of an indicator. When divergences occur, prices usually change direction to confirm the trend of the indicator. This occurs because indicators are better at gauging price trends than the prices themselves". More about divergence - read this thread  
    ...  and more advanced indicators incl indicators witgh alert, MTF, etc - read key thread
  8. Cynthia Kase - Kase Peak Oscillator - the thread

The books

  1. Kase on Technical Analysis Workbook, + Video Course: Trading and Forecasting (Bloomberg Financial) 1st Edition - the post

The video

  1. Cynthia Kase on Kase Bar Charting - Part 1 - video post.
  2. Cynthia Kase on Kase Bar Trading - Part 2 - video post

The articles

  1. Using MetaTrader 4 for a Time Based Pattern Analysis
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