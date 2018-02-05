Technical analysis (AUD /USD EUR /GBP EUR /JPY EUR/USD GBP/JPY GBP/USD USD /CH) - page 18
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Yesterday P/L: 0.40%
EURGBP - Intraday - We look to Sell at 0.7430 (stop at 0.7455) A bullish hammer has been posted on the daily chart. Trades at the lowest level in 85 months. Posted mild net daily losses but all trading confined to the previous day’s range, an indecisive Inside Day. There is no clear indication that the downward move is coming to an end. Further downside is expected although we prefer to set shorts at our bespoke resistance levels at 0.7432, resulting in improved risk/reward. Our profit targets will be 0.7400 and 0.7375 Resistance: 0.7432 / 0.7450 / 0.7500 Support: 0.7400 / 0.7375 / 0.7342 –
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