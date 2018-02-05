Technical analysis (AUD /USD EUR /GBP EUR /JPY EUR/USD GBP/JPY GBP/USD USD /CH) - page 18

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Yesterday P/L: 0.40%

EURGBP - Intraday - We look to Sell at 0.7430 (stop at 0.7455) A bullish hammer has been posted on the daily chart. Trades at the lowest level in 85 months. Posted mild net daily losses but all trading confined to the previous day’s range, an indecisive Inside Day. There is no clear indication that the downward move is coming to an end. Further downside is expected although we prefer to set shorts at our bespoke resistance levels at 0.7432, resulting in improved risk/reward. Our profit targets will be 0.7400 and 0.7375 Resistance: 0.7432 / 0.7450 / 0.7500 Support: 0.7400 / 0.7375 / 0.7342 –

Disclaimer: This is a promotional sample of our financial analysis. It is provided so that potential clients can see the detail and formation of the information we provide. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell, nor does it constitute advice and you should not act upon this information.

 
EUR/JPY: BULLS KEEP ON PUSHING
07:23 01.02.2018

Recommendation:

BUY 136.25

SL 135.70

TP1 137.25 TP2 138.10

On the daily chart, EUR/JPY retested the upper border of the previous consolidation range of 131.50-134.30. This and the following formation of a pinbar will allow bulls to return initiative. The necessary condition to continue advance towards 127.2% of the AB=CD pattern is the confident test of resistance at 136.25.


On H1, EUR/JPY the inability of bears to lead the pair below 38.2% of the last bullish wave points at their weakness. A break of resistance at 136.25 will open the way to the upside.

 
AUD/USD: BEARS ACTED RIGHT OFF THE BAT
07:52 05.02.2018

Recommendations:

BUY 0.7975

SL 0.7920

TP1 0.8075 TP2 0.8125 TP3 0.8215

On the daily chart AUD/USD, an exit of the pair out of an upward trading channel and a break of support at 88.6% and 78.6% from the last wave showed a return of initiative to bears. They met an important area of 0.7885-0.7895 convergence, a continuation of a southern campaign is impossible without breaking below it.  


On the hour chart, as the pair reached an intermediate target at 127.2% of the pattern “Crab”, the odds of a pullback increased. An update of the February low will allow counting on a realization of 161.8% target.

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