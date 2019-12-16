Composite index - page 2
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Thanks for the great work. Is it possible to add plotting divergence to the indicator?
RegardsFawaz
Fawaz, added the divergence option.
Fawaz, added the divergence option.
Thanks alot mrtools. Could you also include alert when CI indicator crosses any of the MA and both the MAs if its not too much work.
Regards,
Fawaz
Polik, made it mtf.
I tried it but it does not work
it doesn't work anymore with MT4
That one works with no problems at all
The one from the first post was made "nmc" (new metatrader compatible) and you should use that version (from the first page) since that version works too
That one works with no problems at all
The one from the first post was made "nmc" (new metatrader compatible) and you should use that version (from the first page) since that version works too
Sir will you please tell what is the problem here? not showing the lines. I have tried to change the color but still not showing the lines.
[Help] Custom RSI is Missing Some Portion of Indicator Lines - Indices - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
Unity Pro - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This is an extended and improved version of cluster multi-asset indicator Unity. It shows synchronous changes in relative values of currencies, metals and optionally other assets.
The new version differs from the original indicator by slightly changed formula and added features.
MyUSDx - indicator for MetaTrader 4
In this version, to calculate the index, you can enter up to 12 arbitrary pairs quoted relative to USD. For each of them, you can specify the desired "weight". Not everyone needs this, but some traders VERY much.
If you need a standard dollar index, then you do not need to configure anything. Just set the indicator and switch the chart to the desired timeframe.
If you want to create your own version of the index, then, adding the necessary symbols in the Market Watch , enter them in the same form as they are visible in the Market Watch in the empty fields in the input parameters and select the desired weight of each symbol. characters that are unnecessary for your "basket" can be deleted - empty fields are not processed. It is not necessary to remove the value "Weight" of deleted characters - these values will not participate in the calculation.
From the author:
I successfully scalping using this indicator. The only thing needed for successful pipsing/scalping is the regular switching of TFs 1-5-15-240 to clearly see the point of the optimal level for opening and the point at which it is worth either stopping the trade or changing its direction. Or install on several graphs with different TFs as in the figure.