MT5 Platform Help

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is there any way to watch account history in MT5 like mt4 and extract all the open positions in mt5 like mt4??? is it possible please help....
 

i mean like this 

 

 
mitulbang:
is there any way to watch account history in MT5 like mt4 and extract all the open positions in mt5 like mt4??? is it possible please help....
What is wrong with the History tab ?  you can choose to see Deals, Orders or Deals and Orders.
 
RaptorUK:
What is wrong with the History tab ?  you can choose to see Deals, Orders or Deals and Orders.
is it possible to make it like mt4 its simple in mt4 to me
 
mitulbang:
is it possible to make it like mt4 its simple in mt4 to me

MT5 != MT4

In MT4 there are no Deals and no Positions,  only Orders . . .  if you want MT4 use MT4.  If you want to use MT5 then learn how to use it,  learn what an Order is,  what a Deal is and what a Position is . . . this should help:   Orders, Positions and Deals in MetaTrader 5

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