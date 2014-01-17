MT5 Platform Help
is there any way to watch account history in MT5 like mt4 and extract all the open positions in mt5 like mt4??? is it possible please help....
- Does New MT4 download 90% history data like MT5
- Mt5 How to?
- MT4?
mitulbang:What is wrong with the History tab ? you can choose to see Deals, Orders or Deals and Orders.
is there any way to watch account history in MT5 like mt4 and extract all the open positions in mt5 like mt4??? is it possible please help....
is there any way to watch account history in MT5 like mt4 and extract all the open positions in mt5 like mt4??? is it possible please help....
RaptorUK:is it possible to make it like mt4 its simple in mt4 to me
What is wrong with the History tab ? you can choose to see Deals, Orders or Deals and Orders.
What is wrong with the History tab ? you can choose to see Deals, Orders or Deals and Orders.
mitulbang:
is it possible to make it like mt4 its simple in mt4 to me
is it possible to make it like mt4 its simple in mt4 to me
MT5 != MT4
In MT4 there are no Deals and no Positions, only Orders . . . if you want MT4 use MT4. If you want to use MT5 then learn how to use it, learn what an Order is, what a Deal is and what a Position is . . . this should help: Orders, Positions and Deals in MetaTrader 5
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