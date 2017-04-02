Auto Currency Converter

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[Deleted]  

Hi there

example like picture below,does anyone have or can create indicator something like this idea.It will calculate every pip either positive pip or negative pip we gain while trading ( US dollar) to any currency.We can adjust the currency rate in that indicator.The rate you can get from XE - The World's Favorite Currency and Foreign Exchange Site pick USD and your country currency

Reason: We can see the real amount we earn or loss or floating in our country rate



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[Deleted]  

Auto Currency Converter with Money Management

Hi guys,

At last i made this to help my trading.You can change the rate and currency inside it.

Example you are from Malaysia,your currency rate is 3.5 dan name is RM (Ringgit Malaysia)

Hope you like it

[Deleted]  
darkkiller:
Hi there

example like picture below,does anyone have or can create indicator something like this idea.It will calculate every pip either positive pip or negative pip we gain while trading ( US dollar) to any currency.We can adjust the currency rate in that indicator.The rate you can get from XE - The World's Favorite Currency and Foreign Exchange Site pick USD and your country currency

Reason: We can see the real amount we earn or loss or floating in our country rate

.

Hi darkkiller, thanks for sharing the nice indi. Very useful.

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