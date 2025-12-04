Cross-Currency Strength - page 3

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can someone tell me why this indicator doesn't work for me?

I just get a blank indicator panel?

thanks

 

Platform independent Currency Strength Meter - Some Pros some Cons - its Free.

Image 1: Platform Independent - has a simple new feed and alert.

Image 2: 4 Skins - three with advertising, one without.

Files:
csm_-_7.png  22 kb
csm_-3.png  151 kb
 

Currency pair strength indicator in pure MQL5

Currency pair strength indicator in pure MQL5

Today we are going to create something special — an indicator that will turn this chaos into a clear picture of market strength. Imagine a tool that instantly shows how EUR is gaining strength on the hourly chart, while JPY is weakening on the daily timeframe. An indicator that doesn't just show data, but tells the story of each currency through the prism of three key timeframes.
Currency pair strength indicator in pure MQL5
Currency pair strength indicator in pure MQL5
  • 2025.12.04
  • www.mql5.com
We are going to develop a professional indicator for currency strength analysis in MQL5. This step-by-step guide will show you how to develop a powerful trading tool with a visual dashboard for MetaTrader 5. You will learn how to calculate the strength of currency pairs across multiple timeframes (H1, H4, D1), implement dynamic data updates, and create a user-friendly interface.
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