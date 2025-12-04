Cross-Currency Strength - page 3
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can someone tell me why this indicator doesn't work for me?
I just get a blank indicator panel?
thanks
Platform independent Currency Strength Meter - Some Pros some Cons - its Free.
Image 1: Platform Independent - has a simple new feed and alert.
Image 2: 4 Skins - three with advertising, one without.
Currency pair strength indicator in pure MQL5