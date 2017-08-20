3-10 Oscillator
just set MACD to 3, 10 ,16 (3fasEMA,10 - slow and 16 -signal SMA)
Iwan, 3-10 is a very simple indicator (that's why very good) - MA3 over 10 (distance between MA3 and MA10); MACD-same thing - a fancy version of "3-10" - difference between fast ma and slow ma - that's all; only MACD has also extra signal (smoothing) line - MA of MACD
so, normally MACD 12,26,9 - fast EMA12 slow26, signal: 9
set it to 3,10,1 (or set signal line color to "none" and you have classical "3-10"
set to 3,10, 16 - and you have 3-10 as you wanted
3-10 Oscillator
Here, I threw one together. Yes, fxbs said it, it's basically the same as MACD and/or PPO. Anyway, have fun.
Thanks for reply.
I know that MACD and 3-10-16 oscillator are very similar. But in MT4 it is not possible to set SMA 3 and SMA 10 in MACD properities. It is only EMA. Thats why i send my first post.
Best regards
I wrote 3-10 so it takes SMA instead of EMA.
THX a lot. Thats what i looked for.
Try this MACD too, MACD 2 Colour HISTOGRAM.mq4. You can choose any Moving Average: SMA, EMA, Smooth, Linear Weighted.
Yes you can.
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Hello
I am looking for oscillator that is the difference between a 3 and 10 period simple moving average, with a 16-period simple moving average of the 3/10.