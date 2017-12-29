Grid Lines - page 4

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zzo28:

Hello,

Can somebody help me to convert this script (indicator) to MT4?

(With 6 or 7 levels + and 6or 7 levels - ) . 

Thank you very much.


tradingview and proreatime versions

1.  tradingview  code txt file

2 . prorealtime code  txt file

@Mladen Rakic 


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