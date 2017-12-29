Grid Lines - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
Can somebody help me to convert this script (indicator) to MT4?
(With 6 or 7 levels + and 6or 7 levels - ) .
Thank you very much.
tradingview and proreatime versions
1. tradingview code txt file
2 . prorealtime code txt file
@Mladen Rakic