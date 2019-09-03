MTF CCI Bar Indicators - page 6

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[Deleted]  
mladen:
You can not with the posted versions

thanks for reply , but is there any version can do this ?

 
husonchow:

thanks for reply , but is there any version can do this ?

I don't know

We should get more information from CJA

 

husonchow:
how can it change to d1 ?

 

I have updated the indicator, it now has selectable timeframes and has been compiled on MT4 build 988

Files:
CCI Bars v3 nmc.ex4  93 kb
CCI Bars.png  3 kb
 
cja:
Nice. Thanks :)
[删除]  
cja:

Some more bar type indicators this time they are CCI and you can load 2 different CCI onto the same chart as per the screenshot provided.

ATTENTION: Video should be reuploaded
cci_bars.ex4

ATTENTION: Video should be reuploaded
cci_bars_2.ex4

24/06/2007

I have recoded this CCI Bars indicator and added in a Multi Number which can be accessed in inputs, simply change the Multi Number as you load each new indicator onto your chart.

09/07/2007

Updated CCI_Bars_M# to include the CCI levels at the bottom of the display, these digit readouts can be accessed thru the inputs and turned ON/OFF as required, they are set to ON as the default. See the post #8 at the bottom of this thread for an example of the display.

03/08/2007

I have updated a small part of the code as i found i had neglected to alter the code for the mid lower level and although the number would change from 100 to 150 for example the line would not shift to that new value, Sorry for any inconvenience caused

ATTENTION: Video should be reuploaded
cci_bars_m_v1.ex4

28/07/2008

I have updated the Delete code which will make the indicator more efficient and also added the CCI_Window function into the inputs to allow the user to place indicators into separate indicator windows

ATTENTION: Video should be reuploaded
cci_bars_m_v2.ex4

can you pls explain how should i place trades exactly using your this wnderfull strategy as i m a newbie to this frex...txs in advance
[Deleted]  
Hi.

Great Indicator. Very helpful.

 I wished a little customization. I trade on the CCI(34) on 30mins and CCI(8) on 5 mins to enter trades. Can I disable other Timeframes and just have these two displayed? Also can I have pop up/Sound/Email alerts on crossing of various levels?

Thanks

 

Just to remind:

Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members of this forum.

---------

And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.

[Deleted]  
ccjjaa:


Dear friend. 

I see you have arranged the bars on the right side of the charts and the present candles dont overwrite them. I dont know how to set this can you help as when I put it in the right it is overlapped by the present candles!!!

 
ac24365:


Dear friend. 

I see you have arranged the bars on the right side of the charts and the present candles dont overwrite them. I dont know how to set this can you help as when I put it in the right it is overlapped by the present candles!!!

Just use the shift Up/Down setting, then shift your chart to the right order in MT4 button.



[Deleted]  
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah:

Just use the shift Up/Down setting, then shift your chart to the right order in MT4 button.



Thanks my friend. 
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