Using RVI to filter/entry tops and bottoms - page 3
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RVI Extremum detection - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The idea of the indicator was born when developing an advisor based on iRVI (Relative Vigor Index, RVI) - the advisor was looking for indicator extremes. And I wanted to somehow visualize the moments of finding the extrema - there was an idea that tops are different - with a sharp inflection or smoother. In general, this is how the indicator was born.
I made EA code based on OP condition and backtested. performance is bad. i added extra MA filter to improve it.