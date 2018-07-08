STEPMA intro - page 2
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I have a problem with the Step MA -- I have run this with one broker and it was all fine and then switched brokers and suddenly the MA shows completely different although the SAME settings - I can switch within the same MT4 from one acc at one broker to the other acc at the other broker and the settings of the StepMA remain identical but show HUGE difference - although the chart and pricing looks pretty identical too!a and the new broker tells me they have no specific settings for the indicator to not work or work "wrong" anyone an idea please? or can refer to someone who would know?
Without looking into it in too much depth the difference could be 4 and 5 digit brokers because if the indicator has been coded for 4 digit platforms before the 5 digit platforms were in general use then that could explain the differences.
Hi,
StepMa isn't system, it is the indicator such as other moving averages, and can use only as a part of any system.
Basic input data are the StepSize and factor of sensitivity (Kv).
StepSize (in points) is average noise or average volatility for the certain quantity of bars ( BarsNumber=0 for full history ).
If StepSize=0 then it calculates automatically and shows in the top left corner.
If StepSize>0 then it will be constant for any BarsNumber.
Advance(in bars) and Percentage(in percents of StepSize) allow to displace StepMA ahead-back and upwards-downward accordingly.
By default StepMA calculates by Close if HighLow=true, a calculation is by High - Low and line is more sensitive in this case.
If Color=true you can use red or blue dots for Trailing Stops.
If StepMA is a straight line, it means that at the market in side trend.
If StepMA turned upwards, it is possible to open position for BUY,
downwards - for SELL.
Igor
This is a great indicator.Thank you for providing this indicator, it is showing lower drawdowns and profit, where other indicators are failing.The versions I am using is v9.I back tested the older versions at forex tsd, but never found any profitable system for it, now I am wiser and have used it effectively on eur/usd ,dax and dow.
I have used it in many EAS and it works well, with other filters.The other indicators of equal value are stepma sashken and mtfrsi
If you add the following code to it , to filter out false trend signals , results may be much better.
Long trades :Low of ma5 on daily candle will be above ma5 for longs and high of candle will be is below ma5 for shorts. MA 10 can also be tested.
Here I am getting 100 % hit rate for last few months, on shorts using stepma9, because I followed the professional currency trading logic , of interest rates expectations.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/263417
Thank You
Good results on eur usd and gbp usd