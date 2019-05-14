Custom Indicator Idea
anybody????
anybody????
I am almost always here but I do not understand it from the one post.
Many people are trying to adapt their trading strategies to the current market and it is difficult sometimes to turn on an other system. I think you should post more about it and people will notice.
Thank you Newdigital for responding. I do appreciate it, so you know =)
The whole idea of this indicator is to lay the candles flat, sharing the saame open line as in the image above.
Reason I'm interested in an idicator like this is an attempt to test and possibly measure "true" breakouts. By placing the candles flat we can get better measures of bull and bear power in current period.
Does that make any sense??
Idea looks good
hi
Say, do you an indicator that lays the candles flat - do you want an EA that trades this? Or do you want an indicator to lay the candles flat?
just an indicator, so that I can work with it manually first.
Its just a thought, and could become something or nothing....who knows. I wanted to play with the idea and see what can be done with it. I was thinking to have them all layed out on same "open line" as in the thumbnail, but perhaps it can be user option to line up according to open, close, high, low, whatever, etc.
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I don't know if one like this exists? Someone able to help please.
Indicator "helps" measure breakouts, momentum, and large moves all in one.
Could also possibly add a "candle average figure" that would give out the "average daily pip move/candle size" based on
custom input... X amount of days weeks, minutes, years, etc.. That would be nice
Thank you, sample image attatched.