Brainwashing EAs - page 29
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Re: Brainwashing EAs make my life easier I sign up to see the performance of this EAs , no comercial one , same thread are very old, I wonder if anyone still using some of the EAs from this site, if still remains profitable? one trade Dax with this EAs
Brainwashing EAs are usually stable. With some settings adjustment, the results should be similar to those from the time they were originally tested
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PS: both indicators are needed for the itrend trend display to work correctly
There was an error in the itrend trend display indicator. That is corrected in this version. Also, user friendly options added to both indicators :
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PS: both indicators are needed for the itrend trend display to work correctly
Can we have iTrend with 20 types of prices?
Can we have iTrend with 20 types of prices?
Techmac, far as I'm aware since Itrend is using High and Low in it's calculations, would not be able to use the 20 types of prices.
edit) Thanks to Mladen this is a version with the 20 types of prices.
itrend_3.mq4
Techmac, far as I'm aware since Itrend is using High and Low in it's calculations, would not be able to use the 20 types of prices.
edit) Thanks to Mladen this is a version with the 20 types of prices.
itrend_3.mq4
I think that there is some more room for changes, but shall see tomorrow
Techmac, far as I'm aware since Itrend is using High and Low in it's calculations, would not be able to use the 20 types of prices.
edit) Thanks to Mladen this is a version with the 20 types of prices.
itrend_3.mq4
Thank you
New version of Itrend with 3 drawing options draw as line, or draw as histo with lines, or draw as histo. Indicator is mtf with alerts.