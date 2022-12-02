Brainwashing EAs - page 29

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Ariel Flavia Santagada:
Re: Brainwashing EAs make my life easier I sign up to see the performance of this EAs , no comercial one , same thread are very old, I wonder if anyone still using some of the EAs from this site, if still remains profitable? one trade Dax with this EAs

Brainwashing EAs are usually stable. With some settings adjustment, the results should be similar to those from the time they were originally tested

 
There was an error in the itrend trend display indicator. That is corrected in this version. Also, user friendly options added to both indicators :
i_trend_trend_display_2.mq4
itrend_2.mq4

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PS: both indicators are needed for the itrend trend display to work correctly

 
mladen:
There was an error in the itrend trend display indicator. That is corrected in this version. Also, user friendly options added to both indicators :
i_trend_trend_display_2.mq4
itrend_2.mq4

__________________

PS: both indicators are needed for the itrend trend display to work correctly

Can we have iTrend with 20 types of prices?

 
techmac:
Can we have iTrend with 20 types of prices?

Techmac, far as I'm aware since Itrend is using High and Low in it's calculations, would not be able to use the 20 types of prices.

edit) Thanks to Mladen this is a version with the 20 types of prices.

itrend_3.mq4

Files:
it3.png  46 kb
itrend_3.mq4  7 kb
 
mrtools:

Techmac, far as I'm aware since Itrend is using High and Low in it's calculations, would not be able to use the 20 types of prices.

edit) Thanks to Mladen this is a version with the 20 types of prices.

itrend_3.mq4

I think that there is some more room for changes, but shall see tomorrow

 
mrtools:

Techmac, far as I'm aware since Itrend is using High and Low in it's calculations, would not be able to use the 20 types of prices.

edit) Thanks to Mladen this is a version with the 20 types of prices.

itrend_3.mq4

Thank you

 


New version of Itrend with 3 drawing options draw as line, or draw as histo with lines, or draw as histo. Indicator is mtf with alerts.

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