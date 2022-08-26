Bulls Power Bears Power and Accelerator - page 4
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Upgraded it a bit to have new options :
Dear mladen
Would you add an alerts when cross of line PaleVioletRed and DeepSkyBlue and arrows on first bar please
Thank you in advance
Dear mladen
Would you add an alerts when cross of line PaleVioletRed and DeepSkyBlue and arrows on first bar please
Thank you in advance
Here is a version with alerts
Thank so much sir, if you don't mind please add arrows or lines on the first bar when the cross, because i test it in mtf mode so i really need line or arrows on that...
So much thank for your help
Regards
Here is a version with alerts
Weighted bulls/bears indicator
And the version that allows smoothing
Hi Ramdaskusurkar, this is using default settings on a median renko offline chart.
Thanks mrtools
Here is what the first guy wanted :
Here is what the first guy wanted :
could you make it mq4 or ex4 file please