Bulls Power Bears Power and Accelerator - page 4

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mladen:

Upgraded it a bit to have new options :

ATTENTION: Video should be reuploaded
bullbear_ac_mtf_1_1.mq4

Dear mladen

 

Would you add an alerts when cross of line PaleVioletRed and DeepSkyBlue and arrows on first bar please

Thank you in advance 

 
NKTrade:

Dear mladen

 

Would you add an alerts when cross of line PaleVioletRed and DeepSkyBlue and arrows on first bar please

Thank you in advance 

Here is a version with alerts
Files:
bullbear ac mtf 1_2.mq4  9 kb
 
mladen:
Here is a version with alerts

Thank so much sir, if you don't mind please add arrows or lines on the first bar when the cross, because i test it in mtf mode so i really need line or arrows on that...

So much thank for your help

 

Regards 

 
mladen:
Here is a version with alerts
Dear mladen, i just want to ask : is Itrend same as Bull and Bear indicator???
 
Thanks for the video, It's what i was looking for! I will follow you thread if you don't mind)
 

Weighted bulls/bears indicator


Files:
weighted bulls-bears.mq4  4 kb
 

And the version that allows smoothing


[删除]  
mrtools:

Hi Ramdaskusurkar, this is using default settings on a median renko offline chart.

ATTENTION: Video should be reuploaded

Thanks mrtools

 

Here is what the first guy wanted : 

       bulls[i] = iBullsPower(NULL,0,13,0,i);
       bears[i] = iBearsPower(NULL,0,13,0,i);
      
      accel[i]= iAO(NULL,0,i);
      
      if( bulls[i+1] > bulls[i+2] && bears[i+1] >0 && 
           accel[i+1] > accel[i+2] && accel[i+1] >0  ) arrow_up[i+1] =   bears[i+1];
           
     if( bears[i+1] < bears[i+2]  && bulls[i+1]<0  &&
         accel[i+1] < accel[i+2] && accel[i+1] <0 ) arrow_down[i+1] =   bulls[i+1];
    

BB AO STRAT

 
ffoorr:

Here is what the first guy wanted :


could you make it mq4 or ex4 file please

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