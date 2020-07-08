Dinapoli - page 2

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thanks, i will try your stratege

 
daoyu:
thanks, i will try your stratege

can you PM me re this post to confer?

 

DiNapolli zig zag

A version of DiNapolli zig zag indicator
 

Trendless OS oscillator

trendless_os.mq4

Files:
trendless_os.mq4  3 kb
trendless_os_mql.png  89 kb
 

Trading DiNapoli levels - the article

DiNapoli levels

DiNapoli levels EA for MT5

Just like our real life, the market is constantly evolving. Something which did perfrectly yesterday, shows discouraging results today. However, there remain some fundamental strategies which experience some minor corrections over time, but do not change their ideological basis. One of them is “DiNapoli levels”, a strategy named after its founder. It represents stripped down realization of Fibonacci retracements.

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Dinapoli_v1.01 EA for MT5 is attached to the article (free to download) with set files (with the settings for pre-selected pairs).

Fibonacci Retracement - Fibonacci Tools - MetaTrader 5
Fibonacci Retracement - Fibonacci Tools - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Fibonacci Retracement is built as follows: first, a trendline is built between two extreme points, for example, from the trough to the opposing peak. Then, nine horizontal lines intersecting the trend line at Fibonacci levels of 0.0, 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 100, 161.8, 261.8, and 423.6 percent are drawn. After a significant rise or decline...
 

Dinapoli_Preferred_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dinapoli_Preferred_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Dinapoli Preferred Stochastic indicator uses the smoothing method described by Joe DiNapoli, which differs from the standard stochastic.
Dinapoli_Preferred_Stochastic
Dinapoli_Preferred_Stochastic
  • www.mql5.com
DHLPBO The indicator DHLPBO (Dynamic High/Low Percentage Band Overlay). Unlike DHLBO, which displays two bands calculated based on the Highs/Lows of the range, this indicator constantly narrows the channel width by a certain percentage throughout the whole range. DHLBO The DHLBO (Dynamic High/Low Band Overlay) indicator shows on the price chart...
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