Dinapoli - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
thanks, i will try your stratege
thanks, i will try your stratege
can you PM me re this post to confer?
DiNapolli zig zagA version of DiNapolli zig zag indicator
Trendless OS oscillator
trendless_os.mq4
Trading DiNapoli levels - the article
Just like our real life, the market is constantly evolving. Something which did perfrectly yesterday, shows discouraging results today. However, there remain some fundamental strategies which experience some minor corrections over time, but do not change their ideological basis. One of them is “DiNapoli levels”, a strategy named after its founder. It represents stripped down realization of Fibonacci retracements.
-------------
Dinapoli_v1.01 EA for MT5 is attached to the article (free to download) with set files (with the settings for pre-selected pairs).
Dinapoli_Preferred_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5