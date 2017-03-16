Error 4756 (Invalid stops) on SL modify
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I caught a 4756 error [Invalid stops], but I don't known that is happening here...
There is a buy position at 3284.000 with SL 3269.000. The current price is 3296.000.
At this moment, I tried to set a new SL to 3284.020 and I got the error:
Below there is the details of the situation. Someone can help me to find the problem?
Thanks by advance