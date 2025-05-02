Error 4756 when for Buy or Sell or modify trade
As the resulting status is false, I created the trade with SL = 0 and later tried to updated the SL. The trade got created with 0 SL, but when modifying the trade, it failed.
Your SL is 12 points above the sell price. Failure if the spread is 12 points or larger.
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. Pending Buy Stop orders become market orders when hit by the Ask.
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Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?
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Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger close at a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25
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Prices (open, SL, and TP) must be a multiple of ticksize. Using Point means code breaks on 4 digit brokers (if any still exists), exotics (e.g. USDZAR where spread is over 500 points), and metals. Compute what a logical PIP is and use that, not points.
How to manage JPY pairs with parameters? - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
Slippage defined in index points - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
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The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes.
My GBPJPY shows average spread = 26 points, average maximum spread = 134.
My EURCHF shows average spread = 18 points, average maximum spread = 106.
(your broker will be similar).
Is it reasonable to have such a huge spreads (20 PIP spreads) in EURCHF? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2022)
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Hi,
I get error 4756 everytime I Buy or Sell.
Here is the code for using sell
status = trade.Sell(Lots, _Symbol, price, sl, tp, "Sell Order");
Below are the values which are used in the above function.
Could you please help.
I get the same error when trying to modify the trade to set the SL.
Thanks
Vinayak