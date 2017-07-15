Function Pointers - added in a recent build?
I could have sworn I saw in the notes from a recent release that function pointers had been added to the language, and now I can't find it anywhere. I didn't imagine this, did I?
Thanks!
Anyone? I know this is a commonly asked-about feature, and it's never existed - except I really could have sworn I saw it in the release notes for build 1525, and now I can't find any mention of it.
not added to documentation yet, just in list of changes
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/53/page17
MQL5: Added support for pointers to functions to simplify the arrangement of event models.
To declare a pointer to a function, specify the "pointer to a function" type, for example:
typedef int (*TFunc)(int,int);
Now, TFunc is a type, and it is possible to declare the variable pointer to the function:
TFunc func_ptr;
The func_ptr variable may store the function address to declare it later:
int sub(int x,int y) { return(x-y); } int add(int x,int y) { return(x+y); } int neg(int x) { return(~x); } func_ptr=sub; Print(func_ptr(10,5)); func_ptr=add; Print(func_ptr(10,5)); func_ptr=neg; // error: neg is not of int (int,int) type Print(func_ptr(10)); // error: there should be two parameters
Pointers to functions can be stored and passed as parameters. You cannot get a pointer to a non-static class method.
- www.mql5.com
not added to documentation yet, just in list of changes
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/53/page17
MQL5: Added support for pointers to functions to simplify the arrangement of event models.
To declare a pointer to a function, specify the "pointer to a function" type, for example:
Now, TFunc is a type, and it is possible to declare the variable pointer to the function:
The func_ptr variable may store the function address to declare it later:
Pointers to functions can be stored and passed as parameters. You cannot get a pointer to a non-static class method.
Great, thanks! I knew I'd seen it somewhere.
Now if we can just get lambda expressions too... :)
not added to documentation yet, just in list of changes
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/53/page17
MQL5: Added support for pointers to functions to simplify the arrangement of event models.
To declare a pointer to a function, specify the "pointer to a function" type, for example:
Now, TFunc is a type, and it is possible to declare the variable pointer to the function:
The func_ptr variable may store the function address to declare it later:
Pointers to functions can be stored and passed as parameters. You cannot get a pointer to a non-static class method.
Works in MT4 too
Any way to use function templates with function pointers, to create generic method delegates?
If this can be added, we then can implement the general delegate type equivalents from C#:
void Action<TInput1, TInput2, TInput3...>
TReturn Func<TReturn, TInput1, TInput2, TInput3...>
and this then enables Linq-style operations like Where, SingleOrDefault, OrderBy etc, without having to wrap anything you want to work with first in a CObject-derived type
Hi,
has anyone tried passing a callback as a parameter to an exported dll function? I tried, but it seems MQL5 uses a totally different type. On a 64-bit MT5 installation the size of an MQL function pointer is 4 (bytes), whereas the size of a C++ function pointer is 8. Anyone know how they are stored?
Thanks.
MQL pointers are handles not addresses. C/C++ pointers are addresses.
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I could have sworn I saw in the notes from a recent release that function pointers had been added to the language, and now I can't find it anywhere. I didn't imagine this, did I?
Thanks!