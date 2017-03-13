How to get chart position in X and Y ?
Pumin Wuvanich:
Regards,
Hi,
How do I get get X and Y value to determine chart position? Is there a function or any work around to get values? I try to look but couldn't find it.
Please see screenshot.
Thanks in advance!
Regards,
Pumin
you can see in the document
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/chart_operations/charttimepricetoxy
or
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/chart_operations/chartxytotimeprice
Documentation on MQL5: Chart Operations / ChartTimePriceToXY
- www.mql5.com
Chart Operations / ChartTimePriceToXY - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Roberto Jacobs:
you can see in the document
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/chart_operations/charttimepricetoxy
or
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/chart_operations/chartxytotimeprice
Thanks for your suggestion Roberto. However, X and Y is outside chart so it's not related any time or price. Please see the red arrow that I draw on screenshot.
You can't draw outside the chart.
#property strict #import "user32.dll" int GetParent(int hWnd); int GetWindowRect(int hWnd, int &rect[4]); #import void OnStart() { int r[4]; int handle=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE); GetWindowRect(GetParent(GetParent(handle)),r); printf("X: %i Y: %i",r[0],r[1]); }That should give you something to start with. It will give you the x/y coordinates of the chart relative to the screen (not relative to the terminal window).
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Hi,
How do I get get X and Y value to determine chart position? Is there a function or any work around to get values? I try to look but couldn't find it.
Please see screenshot.
Thanks in advance!
Regards,
Pumin