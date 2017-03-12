bands
Do you know what MODE_MAIN means in iBands()?
For you code you don't need iBands() an iMA(..) would be enough - guess why!
Carl Schreiber:
For you code you don't need iBands() an iMA(..) would be enough - guess why!
Do you know what MODE_MAIN means in iBands()?
For you code you don't need iBands() an iMA(..) would be enough - guess why!
i think mode_main means middle line inside two lines above below
i want to place trade after ma period 1 shift 1 is above bands middle line. can you show me some code please
What is the length of your moving average?
Your code Documentation
iMA( NULL, 0, PERIOD_CURRENT, 1, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1 )
double iMA( string symbol, // symbol int timeframe, // timeframe int ma_period, // MA averaging period int ma_shift, // MA shift int ma_method, // averaging method int applied_price, // applied price int shift // shift );
- Why did you post in the Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section (bottom of the Root page?)
whroeder1:
What is the length of your moving average?
Your code Documentation
- Why did you post in the Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section (bottom of the Root page?)
the moving average has a period of 1. the moving average is same as price. i posted in the root just because it was at the top of the page
iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); iBands(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,20,2,1,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1);
boopa26: the moving average has a period of 1.
|No, it does not! That is you problem.
whroeder1:
|No, it does not! That is you problem.
maybe you can show me some code please
if(iBands(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,20,2,1,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1)<iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1)&& OrdersTotal()==0) OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lots,Ask,3,Ask-stoploss*Point,0,"",magic_number,0,Blue);
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hello im trying to code an expert advisor that does trade after moving average is higher than bands main (after bar closes. shift 1)
the code does not do what i want it to do. i read documentation but it does not give detailed information
https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/ibands