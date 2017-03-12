bands

New comment
 

hello im trying to code an expert advisor that does trade after moving average is higher than bands main (after bar closes. shift 1)

if(iBands(NULL,0,20,2,1,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1)<iMA(NULL,0,PERIOD_CURRENT,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1)&&
   OrdersTotal()==0)

   OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lots,Ask,3,Ask-stoploss*Point,0,"",magic_number,0,Blue);

‌the code does not do what i want it to do. i read documentation but it does not give detailed information

https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/ibands

‌‌

iBands - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
iBands - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
iBands - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
 

Do you know what MODE_MAIN means in iBands()?

For you code you don't need iBands() an iMA(..) would be enough - guess why!


	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
bands exampleCarl Schreiber:
 
Do you know what MODE_MAIN means in iBands()?
For you code you don't need iBands() an iMA(..) would be enough - guess why!
i think mode_main means middle line inside two lines above below
i‌ want to place trade after ma period 1 shift 1 is above bands middle line. can you show me some code please

	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
  1. Your code
    		Documentation 
    iMA(
   NULL,
   0,
   PERIOD_CURRENT,
   1,
   MODE_SMA,
   PRICE_CLOSE,
   1
)
    double  iMA(
   string       symbol,           // symbol
   int          timeframe,        // timeframe
   int          ma_period,        // MA averaging period
   int          ma_shift,         // MA shift
   int          ma_method,        // averaging method
   int          applied_price,    // applied price
   int          shift             // shift
   );
    What is the length of your moving average?
  2. Why did you post in the 
Root /
MT5 General section
instead of the
MQL4 section (bottom of
the Root page?)


	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
whroeder1:
 
  1. Your code
    		Documentation 
    What is the length of your moving average?
  2. Why did you post in the 
Root /
MT5 General section
instead of the
MQL4 section (bottom of
the Root page?)

the moving average has a period of 1. the moving average is same as price. i posted in the root just because it was at the top of the page
iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
iBands(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,20,2,1,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1);

	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          


boopa26: the moving average has a period of 1. 

No, it does not! That is you problem.

	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
whroeder1:
 



No, it does not! That is you problem.
maybe you can show me some code please
if(iBands(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,20,2,1,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1)<iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1)&&
   OrdersTotal()==0)

   OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lots,Ask,3,Ask-stoploss*Point,0,"",magic_number,0,Blue);
bands2
i think its fixed now. thanks all
	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        




  


  

    

      

        
      

    

    

          
            New comment