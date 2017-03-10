How to stop indicator flashing?
paulgriffiths: When using indicators within my EA, in strategy tester when at high speed can notice a flashing pattern from the indicator.
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When using indicators within my EA, in strategy tester when at high speed can notice a flashing pattern from the indicator.
I'm guessing it's because rates_total < 100?
Why does MetaTrader provide such a poor implementation when used within an EA?
This is effecting my calculations.
Here's an indicator I'm currently using I have not changed it from original code.