How to stop indicator flashing?

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When using indicators within my EA, in strategy tester when at high speed can notice a flashing pattern from the indicator.

I'm guessing it's because rates_total < 100?‌

Why does MetaTrader provide such a poor implementation when used within an EA?

This is effecting my calculations.‌

Here's an indicator I'm currently using I have not changed it from original code.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  ZigzagColor.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   1
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG
#property indicator_color1  DodgerBlue,Red
//--- input parameters
input int ExtDepth=12;
input int ExtDeviation=5;
input int ExtBackstep=3;
int level=3; // recounting's depth 
//--- indicator buffers
double ZigzagPeakBuffer[];
double ZigzagLawnBuffer[];
double HighMapBuffer[];
double LowMapBuffer[];
double ColorBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ZigzagPeakBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ZigzagLawnBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,HighMapBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,LowMapBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- set accuracy
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits);
//--- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"ZigZag("+(string)ExtDepth+","+(string)ExtDeviation+","+(string)ExtBackstep+")");
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ZigzagColor");
//--- set drawing line empty value
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| get highest value for range                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double Highest(const double&array[],int range,int fromIndex)
  {
   double res;
//---
   res=array[fromIndex];
   for(int i=fromIndex;i>fromIndex-range && i>=0;i--)
     {
      if(res<array[i]) res=array[i];
     }
//---
   return(res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| get lowest value for range                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double Lowest(const double&array[],int range,int fromIndex)
  {
   double res;
//---
   res=array[fromIndex];
   for(int i=fromIndex;i>fromIndex-range && i>=0;i--)
     {
      if(res>array[i]) res=array[i];
     }
//---
   return(res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Detrended Price Oscillator                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   int i,limit=0;
//--- check for rates count
   if(rates_total<100)
     {
      //--- clean up arrays
      ArrayInitialize(ZigzagPeakBuffer,0.0);
      ArrayInitialize(ZigzagLawnBuffer,0.0);
      ArrayInitialize(HighMapBuffer,0.0);
      ArrayInitialize(LowMapBuffer,0.0);
      ArrayInitialize(ColorBuffer,0.0);
      //--- exit with zero result
      return(0);
     }
//--- preliminary calculations
   int counterZ=0,whatlookfor=0;
   int shift,back=0,lasthighpos=0,lastlowpos=0;
   double val=0,res=0;
   double curlow=0,curhigh=0,lasthigh=0,lastlow=0;
//--- set empty values
   if(prev_calculated==0)
     {
      ArrayInitialize(ZigzagPeakBuffer,0.0);
      ArrayInitialize(ZigzagLawnBuffer,0.0);
      ArrayInitialize(HighMapBuffer,0.0);
      ArrayInitialize(LowMapBuffer,0.0);
      //--- start calculation from bar number ExtDepth
      limit=ExtDepth-1;
     }
//---
   if(prev_calculated>0)
     {
      i=rates_total-1;
      while(counterZ<level && i>rates_total -100)
        {
         res=(ZigzagPeakBuffer[i]+ZigzagLawnBuffer[i]);
         //---
         if(res!=0) counterZ++;
         i--;
        }
      i++;
      limit=i;
      //---
      if(LowMapBuffer[i]!=0)
        {
         curlow=LowMapBuffer[i];
         whatlookfor=1;
        }
      else
        {
         curhigh=HighMapBuffer[i];
         whatlookfor=-1;
        }
      //---
      for(i=limit+1;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++)
        {
         ZigzagPeakBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ZigzagLawnBuffer[i]=0.0;
         LowMapBuffer[i]=0.0;
         HighMapBuffer[i]=0.0;
        }
     }
//----
   for(shift=limit;shift<rates_total && !IsStopped();shift++)
     {

      val=Lowest(low,ExtDepth,shift);
      //---
      if(val==lastlow) val=0.0;
      else
        {
         lastlow=val;
         //---
         if((low[shift]-val)>(ExtDeviation*_Point)) val=0.0;
         else
           {
            //---
            for(back=ExtBackstep;back>=1;back--)
              {
               res=LowMapBuffer[shift-back];
               //---
               if((res!=0) && (res>val)) LowMapBuffer[shift-back]=0.0;
              }
           }
        }
      //---
      if(low[shift]==val) LowMapBuffer[shift]=val;
      else
         LowMapBuffer[shift]=0.0;
      //--- high
      val=Highest(high,ExtDepth,shift);
      //---
      if(val==lasthigh) val=0.0;
      else
        {
         lasthigh=val;
         //---
         if((val-high[shift])>(ExtDeviation*_Point)) val=0.0;
         else
           {
            //---
            for(back=ExtBackstep;back>=1;back--)
              {
               res=HighMapBuffer[shift-back];
               //---
               if((res!=0) && (res<val)) HighMapBuffer[shift-back]=0.0;
              }
           }
        }
      //---
      if(high[shift]==val) HighMapBuffer[shift]=val;
      else  HighMapBuffer[shift]=0.0;
     }
// final cutting 
   if(whatlookfor==0)
     {
      lastlow=0;
      lasthigh=0;
     }
   else
     {
      lastlow=curlow;
      lasthigh=curhigh;
     }
//----
   for(shift=limit;shift<rates_total && !IsStopped();shift++)
     {
      res=0.0;
      switch(whatlookfor)
        {
         // look for peak or lawn 
         case 0: if(lastlow==0 && lasthigh==0)
           {
            if(HighMapBuffer[shift]!=0)
              {
               lasthigh=high[shift];
               lasthighpos=shift;
               whatlookfor=-1;
               ZigzagPeakBuffer[shift]=lasthigh;
               ColorBuffer[shift]=0;
               res=1;
              }
            if(LowMapBuffer[shift]!=0)
              {
               lastlow=low[shift];
               lastlowpos=shift;
               whatlookfor=1;
               ZigzagLawnBuffer[shift]=lastlow;
               ColorBuffer[shift]=1;
               res=1;
              }
           }
         break;
         // look for peak
         case 1: if(LowMapBuffer[shift]!=0.0 && LowMapBuffer[shift]<lastlow && 
                    HighMapBuffer[shift]==0.0)
           {
            ZigzagLawnBuffer[lastlowpos]=0.0;
            lastlowpos=shift;
            lastlow=LowMapBuffer[shift];
            ZigzagLawnBuffer[shift]=lastlow;
            ColorBuffer[shift]=1;
            res=1;
           }
         if(HighMapBuffer[shift]!=0.0 && LowMapBuffer[shift]==0.0)
           {
            lasthigh=HighMapBuffer[shift];
            lasthighpos=shift;
            ZigzagPeakBuffer[shift]=lasthigh;
            ColorBuffer[shift]=0;
            whatlookfor=-1;
            res=1;
           }
         break;
         // look for lawn
         case -1:  if(HighMapBuffer[shift]!=0.0 && 
                      HighMapBuffer[shift]>lasthigh && 
                      LowMapBuffer[shift]==0.0)
           {
            ZigzagPeakBuffer[lasthighpos]=0.0;
            lasthighpos=shift;
            lasthigh=HighMapBuffer[shift];
            ZigzagPeakBuffer[shift]=lasthigh;
            ColorBuffer[shift]=0;
           }
         if(LowMapBuffer[shift]!=0.0 && HighMapBuffer[shift]==0.0)
           {
            lastlow=LowMapBuffer[shift];
            lastlowpos=shift;
            ZigzagLawnBuffer[shift]=lastlow;
            ColorBuffer[shift]=1;
            whatlookfor=1;
           }
         break;
         default: return(rates_total);
        }
     }

//--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 ‌

The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
  • 2011.05.18
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
What are the differences between the three modes of testing in MetaTrader 5, and what should be particularly looked for? How does the testing of an EA, trading simultaneously on multiple instruments, take place? When and how are the indicator values calculated during testing, and how are the events handled? How to synchronize the bars from different instruments during testing in an "open prices only" mode? This article aims to provide answers to these and many other questions.
 
paulgriffiths: When using indicators within my EA, in strategy tester when at high speed can notice a flashing pattern from the indicator.
  1. Not "when using indicators." When using ZigZag.
  2. Because it is a repainting indicator.
 
whroeder1:
  1. Not "when using indicators." When using ZigZag.
  2. Because it is a repainting indicator.


No, also this flashes shown/not  shown:

And the zig-zag lines flash but the price line does not.‌ So it's not a repaint issue.

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