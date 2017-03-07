Not enough money even though demo just started
Hi im running the demo account to test the platform but everytime i try to make a trade it tells me that there is not enough money.. The account starts with 100k so im wondering what is going on here!?
- error backtesting on demo account
- Not enough money for trading signal on demo
- Demo Account on MetaTrader 5 Help
What size of trade do you try to open and what leverage do you use?
The fact that is a demo account doesn't mean that you can do whatever you want, same rules as in real accounts apply.
Eleni Anna Branou:
What size of trade do you try to open and what leverage do you use?
The fact that is a demo account doesn't mean that you can do whatever you want, same rules as in real accounts apply.
its just set at 1.00 and I try to open a trade, buy or sell doesn't matter it says not enough money.. Theres 100k in the demo start though so I don't get it...
Please post a screenshot of your Trade tab in the toolbox (MT5) or terminal (MT4)
im verrrrrry new to meta trader... :/
too big.... Theres active trades, the auto trader did the first one but I don't want to use it... I have 3 others that seem are a like a couple dollars..
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register