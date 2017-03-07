Not enough money even though demo just started

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Hi im running the demo account to test the platform but everytime i try to make a trade it tells me that there is not enough money.. The account starts with 100k so im wondering what is going on here!?
 

What size of trade do you try to open and what leverage do you use?

T‌he fact that is a demo account doesn't mean that you can do whatever you want, same rules as in real accounts apply.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

What size of trade do you try to open and what leverage do you use?

T‌he fact that is a demo account doesn't mean that you can do whatever you want, same rules as in real accounts apply.

its just set at 1.00 and I try to open a trade, buy or sell doesn't matter it says not enough money.. Theres 100k in the demo start though so I don't get it...

 
Please post a screenshot of your Trade tab in the toolbox (MT5) or terminal (MT4)
 
im verrrrrry new to meta trader... :/
 

Press CTRL + T to open the toolbox / terminal

 
too big.... Theres active trades, the auto trader did the first one but I don't want to use it... I have 3 others that seem are a like a couple dollars..
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