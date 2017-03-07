new indicator
Hi please help how do I import a new indicator that I downloaded from the web please
You copy your indicator and you go to: File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Indicators ans paste your indicator in the folder.
Then you refresh your Indicators in your Navigator window and you drag the indicator into your chart.
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