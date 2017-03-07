broker enabled only own signals？
It must be your broker and this means that doesn't let you subscribe to the signal you want, but only to signals promoted by the broker.
Eleni Anna Branou:
It must be your broker and this means that doesn't let you subscribe to the signal you want, but only to signals promoted by the broker.
It must be your broker and this means that doesn't let you subscribe to the signal you want, but only to signals promoted by the broker.
Thank you. I think so.
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2017.03.08 00:37:36.468 '11641147': Signal - attempt to subscribe to foreign signal, broker enabled only own signals
Subscribe signal failed, I got the above message.
The broker in message is not clear, which broker? my account broker or signal provider's broker?
I guess it refers to my broker, hope some admin to confirm it.