broker enabled only own signals？

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2017.03.08 00:37:36.468 '11641147': Signal - attempt to subscribe to foreign signal, broker enabled only own signals

Subscribe signal failed, I got the above message.

The broker in message is not clear, which broker? my account broker or signal provider's broker?

‌I guess it refers to my broker, hope some admin to confirm it.

 
It must be your broker and this means that doesn't let you subscribe to the signal you want, but only to signals promoted by the broker.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
It must be your broker and this means that doesn't let you subscribe to the signal you want, but only to signals promoted by the broker.

Thank you. I think so.
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