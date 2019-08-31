Indicators: I_CloseDifference_v-08
I made a few modifications.
String for chart period.
Added inputs for:
turn on/off
period selection
pips or percent display
indicator tag to allow multiple copies to be loaded
x,y start positions
If you want to contact me, send email to my gmail account rather than reply here.
Added a couple of new features.
Matrix based on: https://www.marketsmadeclear.com/Resources/Currency-Strength-Matrix/The-Matrix.aspx
Simple display (top right).
Middle right is Pip Difference display.
Bottom right is Percent Difference display.
- www.marketsmadeclear.com
Coded the indicator to match the matrix specs exactly.
MQL4 arrays are bass-ackwards! 2d arrays should be array(row,column) not array(column,row)!!!!!!
UPDATED AND FIXED 2017.03.13
UPDATED AND FIXED 2017.03.14
Coded the indicator to match the matrix specs exactly.
MQL4 arrays are bass-ackwards! 2d arrays should be array(row,column) not array(column,row)!!!!!!
UPDATED AND FIXED 2017.03.13
UPDATED AND FIXED 2017.03.14
That is pretty cool! Thank you!
Modified the indicator because I didn't like the way the pip difference was being calculated/displayed.
Please use latest version.
SHOW CURRENCY STRENGTH IN PIPS ABOVE ( CLOSE - OPEN VALUES ADDED UP )
SHOW MATRIX PIPS BELOW ( SIMPLY THE CLOSE - OPEN VALUE )
Added 2 more options.
Matrix display in pips.
Currency strength in pips ( For pips - Against pips) .
UPDATE March 17, 2017: made columns wider to accommodate larger pip totals and use "*" instead of "-" in blank cells.
PLEASE USE THIS VERSION!!
Added the Pair strength at the bottom.
Attached template and other indicators. Note the correct name is $_TRO_TIME but this forum renamed it to x_TRO_TIME!!
Added the above template
PLEASE USE THIS MQ4 VERSION
Awesome job! I love it!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I_CloseDifference_v-08:
This indicator detects the currencies in the chart and compares the current close value in all the pairs of the currencies trying to understand if the currency is strong or weak.
Author: MQL4AutoTrading