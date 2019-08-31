Indicators: I_CloseDifference_v-08

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I_CloseDifference_v-08:

This indicator detects the currencies in the chart and compares the current close value in all the pairs of the currencies trying to understand if the currency is strong or weak.

Author: MQL4AutoTrading

 

‌‌I‌ made a few modifications.

‌S‌tring for chart period.

A‌dded inputs for:

turn on/off

period selection

p‌ips or percent display

i‌ndicator tag to allow multiple copies to be loaded 

x‌,y start positions

If you want to contact me, send email to my gmail account rather than reply here.

 

Added a couple of new features.

‌Matrix based on: https://www.marketsmadeclear.com/Resources/Currency-Strength-Matrix/The-Matrix.aspx

S‌imple display (top right).


‌Middle right is Pip Difference display.

‌‌Bottom right is Percent Difference display.

Markets Made Clear - Currency Strength Matrix
  • www.marketsmadeclear.com
The Currency Strength Matrix is calculated based on daily chart structure, for better accuracy. Not percentage change like most other strength indicators.   Understanding currency strength is a basic fundamental of currency trading. Our Currency Strength Matrix ensures you always know the strongest and weakest currencies. ...
 

C‌oded the indicator to match the matrix specs exactly.

M‌QL4 arrays are bass-ackwards!    2d arrays should be array(row,column) not array(column,row)!!!!!!

U‌PDATED AND FIXED  2017.03.13  

‌U‌PDATED AND FIXED  2017.03.14

 
Avery Horton:

C‌oded the indicator to match the matrix specs exactly.

M‌QL4 arrays are bass-ackwards!    2d arrays should be array(row,column) not array(column,row)!!!!!!

U‌PDATED AND FIXED  2017.03.13  

‌U‌PDATED AND FIXED  2017.03.14


That is pretty cool! Thank you!
 



Modified the indicator because I didn't like the way the pip difference was being calculated/displayed.

Please use latest version.

 


SHOW CURRENCY STRENGTH IN PIPS ABOVE ( CLOSE - OPEN VALUES ADDED UP )


SHOW MATRIX PIPS BELOW ( SIMPLY THE CLOSE - OPEN VALUE )  


 



Added 2 more options.

Matrix display in pips.

Currency strength in pips ( For pips - Against pips) .


UPDATE March 17, 2017: made columns wider to accommodate larger pip totals and use "*" instead of "-" in blank cells.

PLEASE USE THIS VERSION!!

 


Added the Pair strength at the bottom.

Attached template and other indicators.  Note the correct name is $_TRO_TIME but this forum renamed it to x_TRO_TIME!!



Added the above template 

PLEASE USE THIS MQ4 VERSION

 
 
Avery Horton:

Awesome job! I love it!
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