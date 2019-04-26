MetaQuotes Demo account - cannot plane order on metals
I do not know ... because demo accounts are for practicing only, and MetaQuotes company is not a broker so I think - Gold trading for practicing does not need to be allowed for MetaQuotes demo.
You can select the broker and open demo with them using same installed instance of MT5 (there are a lot of brokers). Example - I opened sell for Gold now:
s
I do not know ... because demo accounts are for practicing only, and MetaQuotes company is not a broker so I think - Gold trading for practicing does not need to be allowed for MetaQuotes demo.
You can select the broker and open demo with them using same installed instance of MT5 (there are a lot of brokers). Example - I opened sell for Gold now:
s
Thanks a lot. I will try with some broker.
No you don't. Open a demo account with a broker that has gold.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
I am new to meta trader 5. I have downloaded and opened a demo account with metaquotes. I am able to see the charts for metals (Gold and Silver) but unable to place an order. Is there any seeting I need to change to enable that?
Regards
Dilip