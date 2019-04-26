MetaQuotes Demo account - cannot plane order on metals

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Hi,

‌I‌ am new to meta trader 5. I have downloaded and opened a demo account with metaquotes. I am able to see the charts for metals (Gold and Silver) but unable to place an order. Is there any seeting I need to change to enable that?

R‌egards

D‌ilip

 

I do not know ... because demo accounts are for practicing only, and MetaQuotes company is not a broker so I think - Gold trading for practicing does not need to be allowed for MetaQuotes demo.

Y‌ou can select the broker and open demo with them using same installed instance of MT5 (there are a lot of brokers). Example - I opened sell for Gold now:


s

 
Sergey Golubev:

I do not know ... because demo accounts are for practicing only, and MetaQuotes company is not a broker so I think - Gold trading for practicing does not need to be allowed for MetaQuotes demo.

Y‌ou can select the broker and open demo with them using same installed instance of MT5 (there are a lot of brokers). Example - I opened sell for Gold now:


s


Thanks a lot. I will try with some broker.
 

Hi,

I need Gold to be traded in Metaquotes server. I need it for an expert adviser that is trained on Metaquotes Historical data. Can you check how i can enable trading Gold please.

Thanks.

 
Khalifa Rmili: I need Gold to be traded in Metaquotes server.

No you don't. Open a demo account with a broker that has gold.

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