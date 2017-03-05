Better / clearer view with many pending orders?
Alex: if I have many pending orders?
|Means they won't open, you will exceed your free margin after a few.
whroeder1:
|Means they won't open, you will exceed your free margin after a few.
I don't get your point, I'm just asking for better view on the chart. This shows my problem:
My question is: Can I somehow move the labels in a way they don't overlay?
Alex: I don't get your point
|What you're doing won't work, so your question is irrelevant. There's no point in cleaning the windshield if the car has no engine.
Alex:The labels you are showing are drawn automatically by the platform. The only thing you can do it to disabled that and draw the lines/labels your self with an EA or indicator.
I don't get your point, I'm just asking for better view on the chart. This shows my problem:
My question is: Can I somehow move the labels in a way they don't overlay?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
is there a setting/EA/whatever which provides a better chart view if I have many pending orders? With default settings the order-lines (Stop-Entry, TP and SL) have a label on the left side in a chart window. But this labels often overlay each other and are not longer readable therefore.
Is it possible, let's say, sell-Orders (with their TP and SL) have the label on the left, buy-orders have the label on the right or sth. similar?
Thank you for hints,
Alex