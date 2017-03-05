Better / clearer view with many pending orders?

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Hello,

i‌s there a setting/EA/whatever which provides a better chart view if I have many pending orders? With default settings the order-lines (Stop-Entry, TP and SL) have a label on the left side in a chart window. But this labels often overlay each other and are not longer readable therefore.
I‌s it possible, let's say, sell-Orders (with their TP and SL) have the label on the left, buy-orders have the label on the right or sth. similar?

T‌hank you for hints,
A‌lex

 
Alex: if I have many pending orders?
Means they won't open, you will exceed your free margin after a few.
 
whroeder1:
Means they won't open, you will exceed your free margin after a few.


I don't get your point, I'm just asking for better view on the chart. This shows my problem:

Overlaying labels

‌My question is: Can I somehow move the labels in a way they don't overlay?

 
Alex: I don't get your point‌
What you're doing won't work, so your question is irrelevant. There's no point in cleaning the windshield if the car has no engine.
 
Alex:


I don't get your point, I'm just asking for better view on the chart. This shows my problem:

‌My question is: Can I somehow move the labels in a way they don't overlay?

The labels you are showing are drawn automatically by the platform. The only thing you can do it to disabled that and draw the lines/labels your self with an EA or indicator.
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