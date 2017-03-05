Volumen Rechner Mt5
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GUI: Indicators: 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' Forum - Page 5 (You'll have to modify it to MT5.)
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Suche automatischen Volumenrechner (Lot Menge) zwischen Bestand (haben) von Lot und Kauf neuer Lot am aktuellen Kurs (Ask).