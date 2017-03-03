Strategy Tester

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Why some times even if I have download full hystorical data 1 min, followed any suggested indication from the author , the test of a well known EA free version give me no result?

I know that  I am a newbie but.....tests from EA works fine....test from other don't work.....

Any tip? ‌

 

No, not enough information!

What says the logs? Have you run it in visual mode...?‌

 
Carl Schreiber:

No, not enough information!

What says the logs? Have you run it in visual mode...?

This is log‌

[Deleted]  
Francesco Sgarbossa: This is log‌

Maybe it is because your current spread is more that what the EA accepts according to its parameters. Also, the EA seems to be exiting on purpose, so maybe it has restrictions in place.

2016.10.02 22:00:00 ... ExpertRemove function called
2016.10.02 22:00:00 ... stoploss minimum = 75
2016.10.01 00:00:00 ... MaxSpread=10; ...
TestGenerator: current spread 15 used
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