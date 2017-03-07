Chart Operations work on startup only
Which build are you using ?
Anyway, that seems a MT4 bug (tested on build 1031).
I got a "ghost" chart :
2017.03.03 09:47:24.899 171552 AUDUSD,M5: chart printed: 1 symbol: AUDUSD period: 5 ID: 131074241499052364 Current: 131074241499052364
2017.03.03 09:47:24.970 171552 AUDUSD,M5: chart printed: 1 symbol: USDCHF period: 240 ID: 131074241499326034 Current: 131074241499052364
2017.03.03 09:47:25.037 171552 AUDUSD,M5: chart printed: 1 symbol: GBPUSD period: 240 ID: 131074241499646253 Current: 131074241499052364
2017.03.03 09:47:25.090 171552 AUDUSD,M5: chart printed: 1 symbol: USDJPY period: 240 ID: 131074241501402788 Current: 131074241499052364
2017.03.03 09:47:25.090 171552 AUDUSD,M5: chart printed: 1 symbol: period: 0 ID: 131329162160897678 Current: 131074241499052364
I have only 4 charts open. This MT4 instance was running since some days. After a restart of MT4 all is ok.
EDIT: I can't reproduce the problem, so maybe not easy to fix. Please report it to ServiceDesk.
I'm on build 1045.
Thanks Alain Verleyen. It's a weird error. I do get around it by restarting my MT4 everytime I do something. Not a major issue. Just annoying.
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Hi, I've got simple code to take screen shots of all my open charts:
{
takeScreenShot();
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void takeScreenShot()
{
string filename = "";
long thisChartID = ChartID();
long currChart=ChartFirst();
int i=0,limit=100;
while(i<limit)
{
filename = ChartSymbol(currChart) + " " + ChartPeriod(currChart) + ".gif";
Print("chart printed: " + ChartScreenShot(currChart,filename,1500,600,ALIGN_RIGHT) + " symbol: " + ChartSymbol(currChart) + " period: " + ChartPeriod(currChart));
currChart=ChartNext(currChart);
if(currChart<0) break;
i++;
}
}
It works perfectly when the code is in a script. However, when it is executed in an EA, it only works the FIRST time. All subsequent runs will return 0 for ChartPeriod(), and blank for ChartSymbol();
I need to restart my MT4 application in order for it to work again. Here is the output from 2 runs of the EA:
I've uninstalled MT4, and rebooted my machine multiple times. This is happening on two separate computers, so I don't think it is a code issue. Any ideas? I'm stumped! I'm on OANDA practice account.