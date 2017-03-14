Can I draw trailing stop line in MT5 EA?
If you buy at a current bar (when it's not yet finished), then you don't know its low. If you set stop at the low which was low when you buy, then price can move lower.
So you could actually place stop at low of every previous bar (which is finiished).
It's not clear if you want simply to draw this line, or to move stoploss according to this imaginable line.
If I buy this bar, and setting stop at low-20 point.
Can I draw the line as trailing stop line in MT5 EA? When the low higher that move trailing stop line.
Have any example for this case can let me study? Thank you.
Like this picture.
You can draw line on the trailing stop price with ObjectCreate > OBJ_TREND
If you buy at a current bar (when it's not yet finished), then you don't know its low. If you set stop at the low which was low when you buy, then price can move lower.
So you could actually place stop at low of every previous bar (which is finiished).
It's not clear if you want simply to draw this line, or to move stoploss according to this imaginable line.
"move stoploss according to this imaginable line"
I try use ObjectCreate > OBJ_TREND isn't like step wise chart.
Can I draw trailing stop line in MT5 EA. Or it can used in indicator or Scripts
Thank you.
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If I buy this bar, and setting stop at low-20 point.
Can I draw the line as trailing stop line in MT5 EA? When the low higher that move trailing stop line.
Have any example for this case can let me study? Thank you.
Like this picture.