Candlestick analysis and searching patterns
Alexander Fedosov:depends on what are you looking for.. it's all make sense if it's green pips. :)
Hi all. Does it make sense to collect and use these statistics? Pattern - 2 red(Bear)+1green(Bull) candles and 2green(Bull)+1red(Bear)
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba:I'm looking for patterns for traiding
depends on what are you looking for.. it's all make sense if it's green pips. :)
depends on what are you looking for.. it's all make sense if it's green pips. :)
And maybe you would like to analyse more factors like relation to day of week?
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Hi all. Does it make sense to collect and use these statistics? Pattern - 2 red(Bear)+1green(Bull) candles and 2green(Bull)+1red(Bear)