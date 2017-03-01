Candlestick analysis and searching patterns

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Hi all. Does it make sense to collect and use these statistics? Pattern - 2 red(Bear)+1green(Bull) candles and 2green(Bull)+1red(Bear)

 

 

Files:
BarAnalyzer.ex5  19 kb
 
Alexander Fedosov:

Hi all. Does it make sense to collect and use these statistics? Pattern - 2 red(Bear)+1green(Bull) candles and 2green(Bull)+1red(Bear)

 

 

depends on what are you looking for.. it's all make sense if it's green pips. :)
 
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba:
depends on what are you looking for.. it's all make sense if it's green pips. :)
I'm looking for patterns for traiding
 
And maybe you would like to analyse more factors like relation to day of week?
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